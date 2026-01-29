iPhone 16 tops global smartphone sales in 2025, Apple dominates top 10 list

Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone globally in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. While Samsung managed to place only three devices in the top 10 best-selling smartphones, the remaining positions were dominated by Apple iPhones on the list. Apple and Samsung dominated the top 10 list for the fourth consecutive year, with these 10 models contributing 19% of the overall smartphone sales in 2025.

“Apple maintained a strong presence in the Top 10 rankings, with the iPhone 16 leading and further widening the gap with the next positions. The iPhone 17 series achieved 11% higher sales than the predecessor series during its first full quarter in the market, driven by strong initial demand in key markets such as the US, China and Western Europe. The base iPhone 17 model has been the standout performer this year, offering major upgrades like a higher refresh rate, increased RAM and larger base storage, bringing it closer than ever to the Pro variants,” said research analyst Harshit Rastogi.



The report also noted that Apple’s new addition in 2025, the iPhone 16e, resulted in additional sales. The smartphone allows easier entry into the ecosystem, offering the latest features with strategic trade-offs. Japan and the US remained the key markets for the model with steady sales.