'IT academia should adopt vocational training model'

As India’s information technology sector faces job cuts amid rapid adoption of new technologies, P Venkatesh, director and co-founder of Chennai-based Maveric Systems Ltd, said academia must embrace a vocational training model to make IT engineers and professionals industry-ready.

“I don’t think at any point in time—even 50 years from now—we can say that academics will consistently produce industry-ready talent. This will always be debated,” Venkatesh said. “Academia will lag behind industry. By staying outside, they need to integrate strongly with industry. Only then is it possible.”

Citing the success of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Venkatesh said vocational education has proven its relevance. “Take the example of ITI training institutes. Have you seen electrical or manufacturing companies ignoring ITI talent? They are trained specifically for those roles, and that’s why they succeed,” he said.

According to him, a shift towards vocational education is a step forward across sectors. “Whether it is manufacturing or services, vocational training is the way to go,” he added.