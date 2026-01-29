United we scale: How shared AI lessons can turbocharge India’s growth

AI is at an inflection point. Evolving from pilots and proof-of-concept experiments confined to innovation labs or IT backrooms, AI now impacts business strategy and outcomes. AI is beginning to reshape how companies operate, compete, and grow. In India, Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) are increasingly taking a strategic seat at the leadership table. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study , 77% of CAIOs in India report strong C-suite support, indicating strong organisational alignment to scale AI effectively.

However, the optimism is tempered with caution, since challenges do exist.

The first phase of AI adoption has been largely universal. While automation has delivered early gains, Indian organisations are still figuring out how they can use AI as a sustained growth engine. Most organisations have deployed AI to automate repetitive tasks, improve turnaround times, and reduce costs. While these efforts are delivering quick wins, eventually organisations find their returns plateauing as efficiency hits a ceiling.

To gain sustained value, AI must be embedded into core workflows, decision-making, and business models. That shift—from pilot to platform—is where many companies stumble. It demands strong data foundations, robust governance, workforce adoption, and leadership alignment. Importantly, organisations benefit greatly from learnings gleaned from those who have already navigated similar complexity. Even when the challenges are sometimes industry-specific, most solutions are fairly horizontal.