A Whale Shark encounter that ended in the sea, not on shore

For much of the north Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam coast, whale sharks have been known more for their tragic strandings than living sightings. In recent years, the region’s encounters with the world’s largest fish have largely been marked by washed-up carcasses, entanglements in fishing nets, and rescue attempts that often ended in loss. Against this backdrop, a rare live underwater sighting on January 18 offered a shift in perspective.

A team of scuba divers from SSI certified scuba diving centre, Dive Adda, spotted a whale shark off Chinna Rushikonda while returning from a routine dive session in the waters off Visakhapatnam. The group reported that the animal was calmly following a school of fish, allowing for a brief but close underwater encounter before disappearing into deeper waters. For a coastline accustomed to seeing these animals only in distress, the sighting was significant not just for its rarity but for its living presence rather than a post-mortem record.

“Whale sharks are the largest fish on Earth. During winter, they move towards reef habitats for feeding, and during these movements they often get hit by propellers, ships, or become entangled in drifting nets,” said BM Diwan Mydeen, Visakhapatnam Range Conservator of Forests. “Because they are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, we follow strict protocols by conducting necropsies on carcasses and disposing of them scientifically. But prevention and early response are equally important.”