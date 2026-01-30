A Whale Shark encounter that ended in the sea, not on shore

For much of the north Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam coast, whale sharks have been known more for their tragic strandings than living sightings. In recent years, the region’s encounters with the world’s largest fish have largely been marked by washed-up carcasses, entanglements in fishing nets, and rescue attempts that often ended in loss. Against this backdrop, a rare live underwater sighting on January 18 offered a shift in perspective.
A team of scuba divers from SSI certified scuba diving centre, Dive Adda, spotted a whale shark off Chinna Rushikonda while returning from a routine dive session in the waters off Visakhapatnam. The group reported that the animal was calmly following a school of fish, allowing for a brief but close underwater encounter before disappearing into deeper waters. For a coastline accustomed to seeing these animals only in distress, the sighting was significant not just for its rarity but for its living presence rather than a post-mortem record.
“Whale sharks are the largest fish on Earth. During winter, they move towards reef habitats for feeding, and during these movements they often get hit by propellers, ships, or become entangled in drifting nets,” said BM Diwan Mydeen, Visakhapatnam Range Conservator of Forests. “Because they are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, we follow strict protocols by conducting necropsies on carcasses and disposing of them scientifically. But prevention and early response are equally important.”
Since 2021, the north Andhra coast has recorded multiple strandings and accidental catches with some resulting in successful releases but many ending in deaths. Despite the presence of several government departments and marine-related institutions in the city, systematic data collection on whale shark movement, migration, and mortality remains limited. Mydeen acknowledges this gap and says that the Forest Department is exploring coordinated data-sharing mechanisms. “We need a structured database on strandings, rescues and sightings.” The Department has also attempted to create incentives for conservation-friendly practices. “Since 2022, we have been compensating fishermen with `10,000 if they accidentally catch protected species like whale sharks and release them at sea without bringing them ashore. Unfortunately, the scheme has not been effectively utilised in this region,” Mydeen added.
P Lakshmana Rao, joint director of the Fisheries department, Visakhapatnam, pointed to broader environmental pressures. “Strandings can happen due to old age, plastic pollution and habitat stress. While we are deploying effluent treatment plants and taking steps to control marine pollution, plastic still enters the ocean. Responsibility is not only institutional but it is social as well.”
Marine conservationists say the January 18 sighting highlights both ecological potential and scientific absence. Priyanka Vedula of the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) noted that whale sharks are not unusual in regional waters. “Cold currents bring plankton, small fish follow, and whale sharks come to feed on these schools. But we do not yet know whether these are migratory individuals or part of a resident population that requires long-term research.”
ECCT is currently working to establish a stranding response network for Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts, alongside public awareness programmes for fishermen and coastal communities. “At present, there is no dedicated research programme on whale sharks here, and marine research in general is limited,” Vedula noted. The live sighting has also reopened conversations around eco-tourism and marine research. While whale shark tourism exists in other parts of the world, conservationists caution against premature initiatives. “Scientific studies must come first by understanding the species, the currents and the ecosystem,” Vedula opined, adding, “Only then can ideas like responsible eco-tourism even be discussed. Something similar is being done in Pondicherry but that followed research and monitoring.”