India-EU FTA anchors climate and trade in a fracturing global order

That recalibration has been accelerated by US President Donald Trump’s renewed threats of tariffs and sanctions, including warnings directed at European firms over Arctic and Greenland-linked minerals. At Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the US-led global system as enduring a “rupture,” cautioning that middle powers risk marginalisation if they fail to act together. “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” he said, urging strategic cooperation among like-minded economies. Against this backdrop, the India–EU FTA emerges as a deliberate attempt to stitch trade and climate into a more stable, rules-based alternative. According to a note by Climate Trends, the agreement offers India partial insulation from potential US trade shocks while reinforcing the EU’s effort to build resilient supply chains beyond China. India’s “China Plus One” role in global manufacturing is expected to deepen, with export gains potentially reaching $50 billion by 2031 through services expansion and market diversification.

Crucially, climate considerations are not peripheral to the pact. While not all climate provisions are formally embedded in the treaty text, the FTA sits atop an expanding architecture of India–EU climate cooperation. The Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (CECP), launched in 2016, continues to guide joint efforts on renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean hydrogen. Green hydrogen, in particular, has emerged as a central pillar of cooperation, reflecting its importance in both India’s and Europe’s decarbonisation pathways.

The EU–India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) adds another layer, driving coordination on clean energy technologies, regulatory interoperability and green research and development. India’s strong presence at European Hydrogen Week in Rotterdam last year underscored its ambition to become a key hydrogen exporter to Europe. New Delhi is targeting $10 billion in foreign direct investment for 10 GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity by 2030—an ambition closely aligned with Europe’s future import needs. “The deal signifies strategic alignment at a moment of high geopolitical uncertainty,” said Aarti Khosla, founder-director of Climate Trends. “The EU has been the reigning power and India is a rising power. The coming together of these global powers, especially on climate goals, green industry and clean tech, shows which way money and markets are going.”

Another sensitive intersection of climate and trade is the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the world’s first carbon tariff on imports. Currently in its transitional phase, CBAM could impose costs of $2–4 billion annually on Indian exporters once fully implemented in 2026. While India has raised concerns about competitiveness, the mechanism has also opened negotiations on how India’s emerging carbon market might interface with EU standards.

Though no formal alignment exists yet, both sides have acknowledged the need to prevent trade frictions while maintaining climate ambition. Discussions are underway on monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) systems as potential areas for mutual recognition, signalling a shift from confrontation to coordination.