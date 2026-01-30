Why water quality isn’t a luxury

The top court’s framing inadvertently imposes a problematic binary - basic water access versus water quality. In that, the logic is a bit like saying we should stop inspecting the safety of buses because some people still walk long distances to work. Or for that matter imagine telling the people of Haryana or UP worried about air pollution that their concerns are elitist because Delhi breathes even dirtier air. The existence of a larger crisis cannot be an excuse to ignore preventable harm.

Moreover, the idea that “rural or poor”citizens are somehow insulated from quality issues because they depend onground or public sources and that “nothing happens to them” is equally troubling. The ongoing water crisis in Indore that claimed around 17 lives so far narrates a different reality. Or for that matter the groundwater contamination, from agricultural runoff to industrial pollutants, as well as fluoride, arsenicand uranium toxicity in water is a well-documented crisis in many parts of the country affecting both rural and urban populations alike. Simply put, public health risks do not respect simplistic classifications of rural versus urban; they accumulate where oversight is weak and standards are lax.

The Supreme Court’s comments also reflect a broader cultural tension about who gets to define what counts as legitimate concern. Labelling a petition that focuses on water quality standards as elitist or urban-centric runs the risk of silencing valid and objective scientific and legal questions about health and safety. To suggest that the state’s obligation to protect public health is dispensable until basic access is perfected is to deprive statutory frameworks of their meaning.This framing also ignores the reality of water consumption today. India’s packaged drinking water market is worth US$ 3.6 billion and projected to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2032 and it is not confined to urban elites. A significant share of its consumers is in rural and semi-rural areas, often turning to packaged water precisely because other sources are unreliable or unsafe.

What is especially striking is that the petitioners demand in this case was not radical or detached from Indian law. Section 18(2) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 explicitly requires that food safety standards in India be framed with due regard to international standards and practices where they exist, unless there is a clear scientific justification for deviation or a conscious choice to adopt a different level of protection.

By treating safety as a concern that must wait its turn, the court normalises a hierarchy of rights in which protection from preventable harm becomes optional rather than foundational. This is not a question of urban versus rural or luxury versus deprivation, but whether the law recognises safe drinking water as a basic expectation wherever it is consumed. When judicial reasoning dismisses safety as indulgence, it risks shrinking the very idea of justice to bare survival, rather than dignity protected by law.

The author is a Kerala-based public policy analyst focusing on environmental governance and public health in India. Views are personal