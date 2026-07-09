Why Truecaller and TRAI are at odds over caller ID rules

Lately, caller ID service provider Truecaller has been at odds with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over the display of spam information for calls originating from the 140 and 1600 number series.

The dispute stems from TRAI's move in late 2025 to mandate the use of dedicated number series for different types of commercial calls. Under the new framework, 140-series numbers are meant for telemarketing and promotional calls, while 1600-series numbers are reserved for banks, financial institutions and other regulated entities to make service and transaction-related calls.

The objective was to help consumers identify the nature of incoming business calls more easily and curb spam.

What triggered the dispute?

According to Truecaller, while introducing the dedicated number series, TRAI also directed caller ID applications not to display community-reported spam labels for calls originating from the 140 and 1600 series.

The company says this prevents it from warning users about numbers that have been widely reported as spam or scam by its community, even if there are a large number of complaints against them.

Why is Truecaller objecting?

Truecaller argues that the restriction has had the opposite effect of what was intended.

In a post on X, Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that after the new rules came into force, spam and scam calls from the 140 and 1600 number series increased, while consumers became increasingly reluctant to answer calls from these numbers.

According to him, more than 51 million calls from the 140 and 1600 series go unanswered every day. Over the past eight months, users have ignored 81% of 140-series calls and 79% of 1600-series calls, reflecting declining trust in these dedicated number series.