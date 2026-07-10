Innocuous goldfish has in it to trigger ecological collapse in lakes: Study

A common household goldfish, if released into a local lake, can fundamentally alter the ecosystem, degrade water quality, reduce biodiversity and weaken native fish populations. According to a new international study, the innocuous, ornamental fish has in it to do far more than survive in the wild. The research, published in the Journal of Animal Ecology, has found that goldfish (Carassius auratus) is invasive and can trigger a rapid ecological ‘regime shift’ in freshwater lakes, particularly those already enriched with nutrients.

Goldfish has long been viewed as symbol of prosperity and good fortune but scientists say their growing spread into rivers, ponds and lakes through deliberate or accidental release is becoming overlooked as a conservation threat.

Led by researchers from the University of Toledo, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of Missouri, the study examined how goldfish affect freshwater ecosystems under both nutrient-poor (oligotrophic) and nutrient-rich (eutrophic) conditions using controlled experimental lake ecosystems.

The researchers hypothesised that goldfish would transform clear-water ecosystems into murkier, algae-dominated environments while negatively affecting native aquatic life. Their experiments confirmed many of those concerns.

The most dramatic impacts were observed in eutrophic systems. Goldfish increased suspended solids in the water by up to 81 per cent and reduced water clarity by as much as 65 per cent, turning the ecosystem turbid. Unlike native fish, goldfish disturb lake bottoms while feeding, re-suspending sediments and organic matter into the water column.