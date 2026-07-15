Stories in stone

The Hoysalas were among South India’s most prominent dynasties, ruling across present-day Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. While Belur and Halebeedu remain their most celebrated monuments, the villages around Hassan are home to several lesser-known Archaeological Survey of India-protected temples that are equally fascinating.

About 187 kilometres from Bengaluru, Hassan is a comfortable three-hour drive via NH 75. We left before sunrise and reached the city in time for breakfast at Sri Krishna Hotel on BM Road. The crisp rava dosa, fluffy idlis and vada with sweet sambar made for the perfect start to the day. The hotel also offers clean, affordable rooms, while Hoysala Village Resort is a good option for those looking for a more luxurious stay. A strong cup of Chikkamagaluru coffee later, we set off towards our first stop.

According to folklore and several stone inscriptions, the Hoysala dynasty traces its origins to Sasakapura in present-day Chikkamagaluru district. Legend has it that a young prince named Sala was studying under the Jain monk Sudatta when a tiger attacked and that incident became the emblem. Historically, the Hoysalas rose to prominence under Nripa Kama II during the 11th century.