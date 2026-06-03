Roots of renewal

If the wellness traditions of Southern India are defined by lush tropical landscapes and those of Western India by deserts, mountains and coastlines, Eastern India tells an altogether different story. Stretching across the fertile river plains of West Bengal and Bihar, the temple towns of Odisha and the forested heartlands of Jharkhand, the region’s approach to wellbeing is deeply rooted in climate adaptation, seasonal resilience and a remarkable understanding of local ecosystems. For travellers, wellness here is less about structured therapies and more about everyday practices woven into daily life.
West Bengal
In West Bengal, wellness traditions have long evolved around coping with oppressive humidity and reducing the risk of seasonal illnesses. Much of this knowledge is rooted in simple kitchen practices that blur the line between food and medicine. One of the state’s most enduring summer staples is Panta Bhat. Cooked rice is soaked overnight, allowing a natural lactic acid fermentation process to take place. During spring, many households consume a paste made from tender neem leaves and raw turmeric on an empty stomach. Known as a traditional immunity-boosting remedy, it is valued for its perceived blood-purifying properties and its role in strengthening the body’s natural defences. When temperatures soar, Bengal turns to Aam Porar Shorbot. Green mangoes are roasted over charcoal, mashed and blended with rock salt, cumin and mint to create a refreshing drink.
Odisha
Deeply intertwined with the culinary heritage of the Jagannath Temple, Odisha’s wellness traditions are based on practical knowledge developed by generations living along the state’s coastline. Pakhala Bhata is the region’s version of fermented rice. Another distinctive practice is Kansa Thali Pada Abhyanga, a nightly foot massage performed using warm ghee or mustard oil and a smooth kansa cup made from bell metal or bronze. The ritual is believed to draw excess metabolic heat or pitta, out through the feet, calm the nervous system and even support eye health. Traditional herbal healing also survives in the form of Cheramula Chikitsa, a localised system of folk medicine practised in coastal and rural communities.
Bihar
Drought-resistant grains, mineral-rich springs and ingenious cooling techniques all play a role in the Bihari lifestyle, prioritising balance and endurance. The ancient town of Rajgir is renowned for its natural hot sulphur springs, particularly Brahmakund. For generations, locals have visited these thermal waters during seasonal transitions, believing their mineral-rich composition helps ease arthritis, skin conditions and joint stiffness. Traditional cooling methods extend to the humble clay water pot. Water stored in a surahi or ghara is often packed with fragrant khus (vetiver) roots. The unglazed clay cools the water naturally through evaporation, while the vetiver lends both flavour and antioxidant properties. The combination has long been regarded as a natural coolant during Bihar’s dry and punishing summers. Long before flaxseed gained international recognition as a health food, Bihari kitchens were making Tisi Chutney. Roasted flaxseeds are ground into a fiery condiment and mixed with mustard oil, creating a nutrient-rich accompaniment traditionally consumed during winter to support joint health and provide essential fatty acids.
Jharkhand
Wellness traditions here are inseparable from the forests of the Chota Nagpur Plateau and the knowledge systems of Indigenous communities such as the Santhal, Munda, Oraon and Ho. Much of this wisdom falls under Horopathy, an ancient ethnobotanical practice built on a deep understanding of the natural world. The oil extracted from Mahua seeds, Doko Oil, is equally valued. Applied through massage, it is traditionally used to relieve chronic rheumatism and support muscles affected by weakness or wasting. Among Jharkhand’s best-known traditional remedies is Hadjod, often referred to as the bone-binder vine. A paste made from Cissus Quadrangularis is mixed with local clay or flour and applied to fractures or sprains before being secured with leaves. Communities have long used the treatment to encourage faster bone healing and recovery. The forests also provide a seasonal source of nourishment through Rugra and Putu, wild earthball mushrooms that emerge around Sal tree roots after the first monsoon rains. Naturally high in protein and low in fat, they are traditionally eaten to restore strength, boost vitality and aid recovery after illness or fever.