Edge AI can help Indian manufacturers boost productivity & competitiveness

To achieve its ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub, Indian enterprises, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises, need to adopt technologies that improve productivity, quality, flexibility and competitiveness, according to a report launched by CSB Bank in partnership with the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The report titled ‘Edge AI – The Next Frontier in India Manufacturing’ said that while Industry 4.0 laid the foundation for connected manufacturing through automation, sensors, cloud computing and data analytics, the next phase of transformation will be driven by Edge Artificial Intelligence.

Edge AI refers to the deployment of artificial intelligence models directly on devices where data is generated, enabling faster processing and decision-making without relying heavily on cloud infrastructure.

According to the report, Edge AI enables intelligent decision-making at the source of data generation. By combining artificial intelligence with edge computing, the technology offers greater speed, reliability and operational efficiency.