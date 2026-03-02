Reduced import barriers make newer drugs available in tertiary centres

As the burden of cancer grows exponentially in India, Dr Shalini Singh, director of Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida (ICMR-NICPR), tells Kavita Bajeli-Datt that a substantial number of cancers are preventable through risk reduction and early detection. Edited excerpts:

The government has reduced customs duty on 17 cancer drugs. How will it help?

Cancer treatments in India are usually heavy on the pockets, such as targeted therapy, immunotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, and novel small-molecule inhibitors’ therapy. Additionally, many medicines during the course of these treatments are imported directly, or are dependent on the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), imported. Reduction in customs duty has lowered the landed cost of imported drugs, reduced the maximum retail prices (MRP), improved the affordability for middle-income and uninsured populations, alongside reducing catastrophic health expenditure. Further, reducing import barriers has enhanced availability of newer drugs in tertiary and private cancer centres, aided in adoption of global standard of care protocols, and unnecessary treatment delays due to cost constraints have been successfully avoided.

Due to financial toxicity, many people who are unable to afford prolonged treatment turn to alternative therapies. What are your views on it.

Prolonged treatments such as chemotherapy, targeted agents, and immunotherapy can cost up to several lakhs annually. Research in palliative care, nutrition advice, mental and psychological support to patients and their caregivers can help in treatment continuation and improvement in quality of life.