The need to make cancer treatment affordable

One in nine people in India has a lifetime risk of developing cancer. As cancer cases are seeing a jump in India, the cost of treatment is imposing a high financial burden on families, often leading to debt, even abandonment of care, and, on occasion, patients opting to discontinue treatment.

According to a recent Lancet study, cancer is a leading driver of catastrophic health expenditure in India, where medicines constitute more than 60% of out-of-pocket expenditure. In low- and middle-income countries, including India, cancer not only contributes to significant morbidity and mortality, but also leads to financial burden, particularly on marginalised socioeconomically vulnerable populations.

Financial toxicity, a term used to describe the overwhelming economic strain that cancer treatment places on patients and their families, often compels patients to make life-altering decisions about whether to continue treatment or turn to less effective but more affordable alternatives, the study said.

Agreeing that financial toxicity is real and deeply distressing, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, medical director at BALCO Medical Centre, Raipur, said quite a few of her patients trust traditional medicine or healers, which makes patients with curable cancers become incurable and treatable cancers become untreatable.

“This is a sad reality. When patients discontinue evidence-based treatment and shift to unproven alternatives, it often leads to cancer progression to a higher stage, which means the cost of treatment becomes higher, and treatment duration is also prolonged. Eventually, they return with advanced complications, which are more difficult and expensive to manage,” she said.