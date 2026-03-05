Apple launches MacBook Neo, MacBook Air with M5 and iPhone 17e, expands device lineup

Apple has announced three new products—the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air (M5), and iPhone 17e—expanding its portfolio across laptops and smartphones. The launches aim to offer better performance, new AI features and more affordable options for users. The products are expected to be available from next week.

Affordable MacBook Neo introduced

Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, its most affordable laptop so far, starting at $599 (expected India price ₹69,900). The laptop features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with high resolution and support for up to one billion colours. It comes in four colour options—blush, indigo, silver and citrus—and has a lightweight aluminium body weighing around 2.7 pounds (1.2 kg).

The device is powered by Apple’s Apple A18 Pro chip, enabling smooth performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming content, editing photos and running AI-based applications. Apple claims the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones and speakers with Spatial Audio support. It also comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, a large Multi-Touch trackpad and optional Touch ID for secure login.

For connectivity, the laptop offers two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6. It runs on macOS Tahoe, which includes Apple Intelligence features and built-in apps such as Safari, Messages and Photos.