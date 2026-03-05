Apple launches MacBook Neo, MacBook Air with M5 and iPhone 17e, expands device lineup

Apple has announced three new products—the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air (M5), and iPhone 17e—expanding its portfolio across laptops and smartphones. The launches aim to offer better performance, new AI features and more affordable options for users. The products are expected to be available from next week.
Affordable MacBook Neo introduced
Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, its most affordable laptop so far, starting at $599 (expected India price ₹69,900). The laptop features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with high resolution and support for up to one billion colours. It comes in four colour options—blush, indigo, silver and citrus—and has a lightweight aluminium body weighing around 2.7 pounds (1.2 kg).
The device is powered by Apple’s Apple A18 Pro chip, enabling smooth performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming content, editing photos and running AI-based applications. Apple claims the laptop can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.
MacBook Neo includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones and speakers with Spatial Audio support. It also comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, a large Multi-Touch trackpad and optional Touch ID for secure login.
For connectivity, the laptop offers two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6. It runs on macOS Tahoe, which includes Apple Intelligence features and built-in apps such as Safari, Messages and Photos.
MacBook Air upgraded with M5 chip
Alongside the Neo model, Apple also launched an upgraded MacBook Air with the new Apple M5 chip. The laptop is available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants and now comes with 512GB of starting storage, double that of the previous generation.
The M5 chip includes a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, delivering faster performance for everyday tasks, creative work and AI applications. Apple says the device can also handle demanding workloads such as gaming and 3D rendering more efficiently.
The new MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display, a 12MP Center Stage camera and an audio system with Spatial Audio support. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, making it suitable for work, study and entertainment throughout the day.
Connectivity has also been upgraded with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, powered by Apple’s new N1 wireless chip. The laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports up to two external displays.
The MacBook Air with M5 will be available in sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver colours. Prices start at $1,099 (India price expected to be ₹1,19,900) for the 13-inch model and $1,299 for the 15-inch version.
iPhone 17e joins iPhone lineup
Apple also announced the iPhone 17e, a more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 series. The smartphone is powered by the new Apple A19 chip, designed to deliver faster performance and improved efficiency.
The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display protected by Ceramic Shield 2, which offers better scratch resistance. It also includes Apple’s new C1X modem, which provides faster cellular connectivity compared to the previous generation.
For photography, the phone comes with a 48-megapixel Fusion camera that supports next-generation portrait photos and 4K Dolby Vision video recording. It also offers an optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom.
The smartphone supports MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging, along with satellite connectivity features such as Emergency SOS, Messages via satellite, Roadside Assistance and Find My via satellite, allowing users to stay connected even without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.
The iPhone 17e will be available in black, white and soft pink colours, starting with 256GB storage at $599 (India price reportedly around ₹64,000).
Availability
All three devices are now available for pre-order and sales are expected to begin on March 11 in several markets, including India. With these launches, Apple aims to strengthen its device ecosystem by offering new hardware options across different price segments while expanding support for AI-driven features across its products.