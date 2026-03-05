NTT DATA eyes $2 bn revenue from AI-native business by 2027

NTT DATA has internally defined the usage and deployment of agentic AI for two different purposes — to build custom agentic AI solutions for enterprises and to focus on developing robust AI-native businesses.

The company has established AIVista, a Silicon Valley-based wholly owned subsidiary of NTT DATA, to accelerate the launch and scaling of AI-native businesses. It plans to generate $2 billion in revenue from AI-native businesses by 2027.

Responding to a question on the company’s definition of agentic AI, Rajeev Singh, executive managing director, applications and business process services at NTT DATA, said: “NTT will build agentic AI, which are custom AI factories, for enterprises to help customers solve precise problems. Second, we are focusing on building robust AI-native businesses that will be infused into sectors like insurance, logistics, banking and contact centres, among others.”

AIVista, led by Bratin Saha as CEO, was formed on December 1, 2025.