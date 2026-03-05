West Asia conflict could jack up smartphone shipping costs

The ongoing conflict between Iran and US-Israel could impact the global smartphone industry, mainly due to risks to air cargo routes and logistics networks.

According to Counterpoint Research, the majority of smartphones shipped worldwide are transported by air. If the crisis in the Middle East persists, it could disrupt major freight routes, increase operating costs and complicate inventory planning for smartphone manufacturers.

The report notes that although air transport is more expensive than sea freight, companies prefer it because smartphones are high-value products with a short market lifecycle. Faster shipping helps prevent inventory shortages and avoids value depreciation, particularly during new model launches.

Key airport routes

Smartphone manufacturers rely on interconnected global flight routes to supply key markets across the Gulf region, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Within this network, the Gulf region serves as a critical hub.

As per the Counterpoint Research, airports such as Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and Hamad International Airport in Qatar function as major cargo transit hubs. These facilities enable shipments to be consolidated and redistributed before continuing to Europe, Africa and the US East Coast.