X cracks the whip as AI-generated war videos flood platform

As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues, social media platform X has updated its Creator Revenue Sharing rules to crack down on AI-generated content related to armed conflicts. The move comes after a surge of misleading and AI-manipulated videos and images spread across the platform.

Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, said the changes aim to protect the authenticity of content on users’ timelines. “During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people,” she said.

Under the new policy, users who post AI-generated videos depicting armed conflicts without clearly labelling them as AI content will face a 90-day suspension from X’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme. Repeat violations could lead to permanent removal from the scheme. Users are required to use the platform’s content disclosure feature to label such posts with ‘Made with AI’.