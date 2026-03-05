X cracks the whip as AI-generated war videos flood platform

As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues, social media platform X has updated its Creator Revenue Sharing rules to crack down on AI-generated content related to armed conflicts. The move comes after a surge of misleading and AI-manipulated videos and images spread across the platform.
Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, said the changes aim to protect the authenticity of content on users’ timelines. “During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people,” she said.
Under the new policy, users who post AI-generated videos depicting armed conflicts without clearly labelling them as AI content will face a 90-day suspension from X’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme. Repeat violations could lead to permanent removal from the scheme. Users are required to use the platform’s content disclosure feature to label such posts with ‘Made with AI’.
X plans to enforce the policy using a combination of Community Notes, content metadata, and other signals that indicate AI generation. Bier added that the platform will continue updating its rules and features to ensure reliable information during critical events.
The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over AI-generated misinformation. Advanced AI tools now make it easy to produce deepfake videos and images that appear highly realistic. Independent fact-checkers have already debunked multiple posts claiming to show real-time scenes from the Middle East conflict, revealing that some were fabricated or heavily altered.
X said the updated rules are part of a broader effort to maintain trust and accuracy on the platform, especially during sensitive global events where misinformation can mislead millions and have serious consequences.