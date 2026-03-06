Energy transition happening at the cost of migrant labour exploitation

The impact of climate change and the fight against it both affect poor, vulnerable and ordinary people. While the effects often receive significant attention from policymakers, the challenges faced by migrant labourers in the fight against it often go unnoticed.

Corporations and governments manufacturing solar panels, electric batteries and mining rare earth materials to reduce carbon emissions increasingly rely on migrant labour under harsh conditions. Many migrants face excessive production targets, long working hours and safety violations. In effect, the global green transition is being powered by workers exposed to various forms of exploitation.

A new analysis shows migrant workers are facing systemic labour abuse in industries at the forefront of the energy transition.

A 2025 report by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRC), based on hundreds of documented cases, found companies involved in the green transition often fail to address structural causes of exploitation, risking a repeat of the inequalities that marked earlier industrialisation.

Chinese companies dominate the sector, particularly in rare earth extraction and processing. The report found more than one-third (36 per cent) of the abuse cases involved Chinese-headquartered firms operating in different parts of the world. China controls around 75 pc of Indonesia’s nickel refining capacity and is also involved in projects such as a low-carbon kiln in France and a solar plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina.