Ground beneath Indian cities slowly sinking

Similarly, the coastal city of Kochi shows widespread subsidence across much of its urban area. The study found that land in several parts of the city is sinking at rates exceeding six mm per year, with maximum values reaching around 21 mm annually.

Other major cities also show signs of land movement, though generally at lower levels. In Kolkata, subsidence is widespread but relatively moderate, with maximum recorded rates of about 13 mm per year. A similar pattern was identified in Puducherry, where subsidence also reaches up to 13 mm annually in some areas.

In Chennai, the researchers observed mostly localised subsidence rather than city-wide sinking. Certain pockets of the city show rates of up to 11 mm per year, suggesting that the phenomenon may be linked to local conditions such as groundwater extraction or land use.Some cities appear relatively stable overall. In Visakhapatnam, most areas show little or no significant land movement, although small localised zones were found to be subsiding at rates of up to seven millimetre per year. A similar pattern was observed in Mumbai, where subsidence is limited to a few areas and does not appear to be widespread.

Beyond individual cities, the study also identified significant subsidence in several major delta regions along India’s coastline. These include the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta in eastern India as well as the Godavari Delta, Krishna Delta and Cauvery Delta in the southern part of the country. Researches noted that the delta regions are naturally prone to subsidence because the soft sediments deposited by rivers gradually compact over time. The study notes that human activities such as groundwater extraction, drainage of wetlands, agricultural practices, heavy construction and urban development can contribute to ground sinking. “India is currently one of the largest users of groundwater in the world, and excessive extraction in some regions has been linked to land subsidence,” the study states.

The research also highlights how subsidence can compound the impact of rising sea levels. Global sea levels are increasing at an average rate of about 3.4 mm per year. “However, when land itself is sinking at a faster pace, the effective rise in sea level experienced locally can be significantly greater. In some regions, this combined effect could increase the risk of coastal flooding and waterlogging over time,” researchers explain.