MP wants WII help to assess carrying capacity of high-density tiger reserves

Concerned over rising tiger deaths due to territorial fights and the dispersal of big cats into buffer areas and human-dominated landscapes, the Madhya Pradesh government has written to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), seeking its scientific inputs to deal with the issue. Last year, the state lost 55 tigers and 112 leopards, the highest-ever annual tiger death count in MP since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973.

The All-India Tiger Estimation 2022 puts MP’s tiger population at 785, and the state currently manages nine tiger reserves (TRs). Among them, the source populations in Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha TRs are considered high-density. Several adjoining forest divisions are increasingly functioning as dispersal landscapes.

“Many deaths were due to intra-specific competition. There may be several ecological issues that are also of management concern. These dynamics highlight the need for a science-led reassessment of ecological carrying capacity and landscape-level population management mechanisms in central India, particularly in the tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh,” the state’s principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden, Subharanjan Sen, wrote in a letter to the WII. He noted that observations and conflict records indicate density-driven dispersal is contributing to the movement of tigers and leopards into buffer areas, territorial forest divisions and human-dominated landscapes, thereby increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict.