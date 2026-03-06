Sea levels higher than assumed, study finds ‘methodological blind spot’

A new study published in the journal Nature has found that global assessments of coastal flood risk may have significantly underestimated the threat from sea-level rise because of incorrect assumptions about the actual height of coastal waters.

The research suggests that seas along many coastlines are effectively higher than previously assumed, meaning tens of millions more people could face flooding risks this century as climate change drives ocean levels upward.

The study, led by Katharina Seeger, researcher at the University of Padua, Italy, and Philip Minderhoud, hydrogeology professor at Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, analysed hundreds of scientific studies and coastal hazard assessments worldwide.

According to the study, around 90 per cent of the studies reviewed underestimated baseline coastal water heights by an average of about 30 cm (one foot). The researchers say the discrepancy arises from a mismatch between the way land elevation and sea levels are measured.

The authors describe the issue as a ‘methodological blind spot’ in coastal impact assessments. While land elevation models and sea-level measurements are individually accurate, they are often not aligned properly at the crucial boundary where land meets the ocean.