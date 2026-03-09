A pinch of salt can affect your blood pressure

Salt is one of those everyday ingredients everyone recognises. It sits on our dining tables, flavours curries, preserves pickles, and seasons snacks. Yet behind its familiar taste lies a complicated relationship with health—especially hypertension. Doctors have long debated salt’s role in raising blood pressure. While the science is nuanced, the public message remains clear: moderation matters.
Salt is essential for the body to function, but it is also one of the most debated topics in modern cardiology. As Dr Harikrishnan S, head of cardiology at SCTIMST, explains, the impact of salt on hypertension is complex because some individuals are far more “salt-sensitive” than others. For them, a high-sodium diet directly correlates with elevated blood pressure, creating a delicate balance between what we eat and how our hearts perform.
Adding another dimension to this concern, Dr Mathew Iype, head of cardiology at Government Medical College, points out that in France, food labels must disclose salt content, helping consumers make informed choices. In India, however, salt often hides in processed foods, snacks, apart from the habit of sprinkling extra onto rice or curries. This unconscious overuse is particularly dangerous. While tropical climates may demand more salt due to sweating, excess intake — especially of table salt — remains harmful. He notes that blood pressure often drops when people cut back, though the “safe” amount varies. A labourer working under the sun may need more salt than someone in an air conditioned office, but neither should consume it excessively.
To manage these risks, experts recommend practical changes. Dr Harikrishnan advises avoiding “extra” salt by cutting on high-sodium accompaniments like pickles and papads, relying instead on the salt already present in cooked curries. For those with hypertension, this difference can mean controlled numbers versus a medical emergency.
Dr Ganesh Viswanathan of KIMSHEALTH takes it further, recommending less than 5g of salt per day. By avoiding packaged and fast foods, individuals can often see blood pressure drop by 5-10 mmHg. He emphasises that controlling salt intake protects vital organs — the heart, brain and kidneys. Because many people feel fine even with high blood pressure, he stresses the importance of annual check-ups to monitor kidney function and cardiovascular risk. Modern guidelines now highlight “lower and earlier” control as the safest path, especially for those at higher risk.
Salt reduction is only part of the puzzle. Long-term blood pressure control requires broader lifestyle changes — regular exercise, healthy weight maintenance, limiting alcohol, quitting smoking, and managing stress. These measures demand daily discipline, often clashing with cultural habits, food preferences and the pace of modern life.