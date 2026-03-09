A pinch of salt can affect your blood pressure

Salt is one of those everyday ingredients everyone recognises. It sits on our dining tables, flavours curries, preserves pickles, and seasons snacks. Yet behind its familiar taste lies a complicated relationship with health—especially hypertension. Doctors have long debated salt’s role in raising blood pressure. While the science is nuanced, the public message remains clear: moderation matters.

Salt is essential for the body to function, but it is also one of the most debated topics in modern cardiology. As Dr Harikrishnan S, head of cardiology at SCTIMST, explains, the impact of salt on hypertension is complex because some individuals are far more “salt-sensitive” than others. For them, a high-sodium diet directly correlates with elevated blood pressure, creating a delicate balance between what we eat and how our hearts perform.

Adding another dimension to this concern, Dr Mathew Iype, head of cardiology at Government Medical College, points out that in France, food labels must disclose salt content, helping consumers make informed choices. In India, however, salt often hides in processed foods, snacks, apart from the habit of sprinkling extra onto rice or curries. This unconscious overuse is particularly dangerous. While tropical climates may demand more salt due to sweating, excess intake — especially of table salt — remains harmful. He notes that blood pressure often drops when people cut back, though the “safe” amount varies. A labourer working under the sun may need more salt than someone in an air conditioned office, but neither should consume it excessively.