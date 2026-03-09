Affordable BP medication is now available for ₹100/month

High blood pressure often creeps in without warning, but with simple checks and timely care, it can be managed before it causes harm. Dr Harikrishnan S, head of cardiology at SCTIMST, talks to Unnikrishnan S on why early detection, affordable treatment, and lifestyle awareness are vital to tackling this growing public health challenge. Edited excerpts:

How important is screening?

Screening is the most important aspect because hypertension often has no symptoms — only about 20% show signs. In developed countries, BP checks are even offered in places like hair salons to catch cases early. In India, periodic checks in offices, schools, and malls should be encouraged. Above age 30, regular screening is essential. Opportunity screening creates awareness and helps detect cases early.

What are the risks of uncontrolled hypertension?

Hypertension can lead to catastrophic complications. Accelerated hypertension is a severe form of high blood pressure that can damage all major organs. It may lead to complications such as kidney failure, heart problems, and brain damage if not treated promptly. In Kerala, kidney failure is very high, largely due to uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension.