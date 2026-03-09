Keep blood pressure under check

Sam David’s story begins in Thiruvananthapuram, where he built a reputation as a project manager who thrived on what he proudly called his ‘high energy’ lifestyle. At 52, he believed that his occasional headaches and blurred vision were simply the price of long hours spent in front of a computer screen. When he felt a tightness in his chest after climbing stairs, he dismissed it as the result of pandemic weight gain. Years earlier, an insurance physical had flagged his blood pressure as borderline high, but because he felt strong and capable, he treated the diagnosis as a technicality rather than a warning. He tried medication briefly, then abandoned it, convinced that feeling “fine” most days meant he was safe. Deadlines mattered more than doctor visits, and he assumed that if something was truly wrong, his body would make it unmistakably clear.

That illusion shattered one Tuesday morning during a routine briefing. In mid sentence, David found himself unable to recall the words he needed. What he brushed off as a momentary lapse was in fact the culmination of years of untreated hypertension. By the time he reached the hospital, his BP had climbed to 190/110 mmHg. The diagnosis was a transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke), a stark reminder that his supposed vitality was masking a body under relentless strain. His refusal to take medication had left his organs exposed to the constant pounding of uncontrolled blood flow.

Recovery forced him to confront reality. He began adhering to daily medication, cut back on sodium, and introduced moderate exercise into his routine. His journey illustrates that hypertension is not a flaw of character or an unavoidable consequence of age, but a medical condition requiring vigilance and partnership with healthcare providers. His experience is far from unique; it is the human face of a silent epidemic that often begins quietly and ends in sudden, life altering events.

Hypertension, often called the “silent killer,” remains one of India’s most pressing health challenges. It drives heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and even cognitive decline. Despite decades of awareness campaigns, poorly managed blood pressure continues to burden the healthcare system.

The pattern is familiar – diagnosis, brief compliance, lapse, and crisis. The condition is easy to detect but notoriously difficult to control. Doctors see the consequences daily and point to a mix of medical, behavioural and systemic factors behind the gap between diagnosis and control. “We prescribe four to five drugs. They don’t follow it,” says Dr Mathew Iype, HOD of cardiology at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, capturing the frustration that many doctors feel when patients abandon treatment once symptoms subside.