Exploring Kochi’s Jewish quarter

Set in the heart of Mattancherry and more precisely, on the Synagogue Lane of Kochi, is the historic Jewish quarter. The reason it feels so distinctly European and a little as if you’ve stumbled into Lisbon’s Alfama district is the layers of colonial history stacked on top of each other. The Portuguese inhabited the area around their fort, building churches and streets with Portuguese-style buildings, while the indigenous population continued life in what became the Mattancherry district.

Then the Dutch arrived, then the British and each left their mark on the architecture without entirely erasing what came before. Mattancherry holds pastel-coloured buildings, a spice market that has been exporting black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves for over 5,000 years and has an extraordinary concentration of different communities — mosques, temples, churches and a synagogue all within a short walk of each other.