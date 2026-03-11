Gokarna: Beyond the beach
The backpackers arrive with Om Beach on their lips and a hammock in their plans. Fair enough. But Gokarna has been quietly keeping secrets — cliff paths, marine spotting and ancient caves — and it saves them for the people who bother to look.
Start at Kudle Beach before the heat settles in, when the Arabian Sea is golden and the beach shacks are still shuttered. The clifftop trail heads south towards Om, Half Moon and eventually Paradise, a lesser-known route enriched with laterite rocks. The path narrows in places, the sea hammering the base of the cliffs below, cattle appear on ledges and fig and kokum trees grip the edges. Walk slowly because the views genuinely do not reward rushing and the best ones tend to arrive when you’ve stopped looking for them. By late afternoon, the fishermen at Om Beach will take you out. Set out on the painted wooden vessel with a captain who’s been reading this particular stretch of water his whole life. Now they don’t promise sightings, but if you are lucky, dolphins show up casually like old acquaintances, arching above the surface like a bow now and then, while jellyfish drift beneath the surface like illuminated paper lanterns.
About 50 kilometres inland, an hour by road through forest that keeps getting denser, the Western Ghats reveal something that genuinely stops you mid-sentence. Two colossal spires of black karst limestone rise out of the jungle canopy: Bhairaveshwara Shikhara at 120 metres, Mohini Shikhara slightly shorter but no less imposing. The short forest trek from the car park arrives at their base, where a small Shiva temple sits at the foot of the larger formation. The Yana Caves are cool, dark and hold the particular quiet of places that have been visited for centuries. A stream that emerges from the cave called Chandihole eventually joins the Aghanashini River.
Gokarna was a Hindu pilgrimage town long before the first traveller pitched a tent on its beaches and that older identity sits just beneath the surface, but the town gives considerably more to those who treat the beach as a starting point rather than the destination.