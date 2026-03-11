Gokarna: Beyond the beach

The backpackers arrive with Om Beach on their lips and a hammock in their plans. Fair enough. But Gokarna has been quietly keeping secrets — cliff paths, marine spotting and ancient caves — and it saves them for the people who bother to look.

Start at Kudle Beach before the heat settles in, when the Arabian Sea is golden and the beach shacks are still shuttered. The clifftop trail heads south towards Om, Half Moon and eventually Paradise, a lesser-known route enriched with laterite rocks. The path narrows in places, the sea hammering the base of the cliffs below, cattle appear on ledges and fig and kokum trees grip the edges. Walk slowly because the views genuinely do not reward rushing and the best ones tend to arrive when you’ve stopped looking for them. By late afternoon, the fishermen at Om Beach will take you out. Set out on the painted wooden vessel with a captain who’s been reading this particular stretch of water his whole life. Now they don’t promise sightings, but if you are lucky, dolphins show up casually like old acquaintances, arching above the surface like a bow now and then, while jellyfish drift beneath the surface like illuminated paper lanterns.