Rann of Kutch: Beyond Gujarat’s world-famous utsav

The moon might be nearly 4,00,000 kilometres away, but the Rann of Kutch makes it feel startlingly close. With its endless white salt flats stretching to the horizon, the second-largest salt flat in the world after Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia feels less like a comparison and more like a sibling in spirit. Walking across the White Rann can feel like strolling through a lunar landscape — silent, stark and almost magically surreal.
The first thing you notice as you drive out of Bhuj is how quickly the landscape empties itself. The roads grow quieter, the sky larger, the land flatter and the sunsets mesmerising. Babool trees stand scattered and somewhere between stretches of scrub and sudden openness, the earth begins to pale. Then suddenly, it turns white. Not sand, but salt — stretching endlessly, reflecting sunlight so fiercely it feels almost celestial. Spread across nearly 18,000 sq ft of desert terrain, with around 7,500 sq ft forming the famed White Rann, this is a landscape that feels both ancient and fleeting.
What makes it extraordinary is that it is never quite the same twice. During high tide, waters from the Arabian Sea push inland. Through the monsoon months, rainfall and overflowing rivers flood the low-lying land, with even waters drifting in from Sindh across the border. For a brief period, the Rann becomes a shallow wetland, rippling and reflective. Then the sun takes over. As temperatures soar, the water evaporates, leaving behind a thick crust of salt. The brilliant white desert that travellers wander across in winter is the residue of that cycle — reborn each year.
Beyond the hypnotic salt flats, villages breathe life and colour into Kutch. In Meghwal communities, artistry is woven into everyday existence. The men are skilled furniture-makers, carving intricate wooden pieces etched with geometric precision and folk motifs. The women practise meghwal embroidery, stitching vibrant threads and mirrors into textiles, famously ajrakh block printing and shisha work, that transform mud walls into vivid canvases of identity and pride.
Drive through Ludiya Gaon, now known as Gandhi Nu Gaam and resilience becomes part of the narrative. After the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the village was rebuilt and later inaugurated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The traditional bhungas, circular mud homes with thatched roofs, are as intelligent as they are beautiful. Their rounded structure offers greater resistance during tremors, while thick mud walls naturally regulate indoor temperatures, keeping interiors cool in searing summers and warm on winter nights. One of the most cinematic stretches of this journey is along the road popularly called the Road to Heaven, officially known as Khavda-Khadir Road. This 30-kilometre stretch connects Khavda to Dholavira and runs in a near-perfect straight line through the white desert. A lake flanks both sides of the asphalt and during the right season, the shallow blue water contrasts dramatically with the pale salt land. The twin bands of mesmerising blue create a magnificent natural view, making the drive feel almost dreamlike. Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as one of the most remarkable excavated cities of the Indus Valley Civilization, its ancient reservoirs and urban planning still astonishing in their sophistication. Nearby, the Wood Fossil Park preserves fossilised tree trunks dating back millions of years, a reminder that this desert once supported a vastly different ecosystem. For a coastal shift, Mandvi Beach offers golden sands and the steady rhythm of waves along the Arabian shoreline.
We stayed at the Rann Utsav – The Tent City in Dhordo, where most travellers base themselves during their visit. As night falls, the Tent City transforms into a cultural showcase, including the Siddi community who perform tribal dance. Folk musicians from across Kutch gather under the open sky, turning the desert evening into a celebration of living traditions.
And when the performances quieten and the desert settles into stillness, another spectacle begins overhead. With virtually zero light pollution in the midst of the desert, stargazing here feels intimate and infinite at once. On clear nights, you can catch a glimpse of the Milky Way stretching across the sky, while guided telescope sessions help you trace constellations. In a place that already feels lunar, looking up only deepens the illusion — as though the boundary between earth and sky has quietly dissolved.