Rann of Kutch: Beyond Gujarat’s world-famous utsav

The moon might be nearly 4,00,000 kilometres away, but the Rann of Kutch makes it feel startlingly close. With its endless white salt flats stretching to the horizon, the second-largest salt flat in the world after Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia feels less like a comparison and more like a sibling in spirit. Walking across the White Rann can feel like strolling through a lunar landscape — silent, stark and almost magically surreal.

The first thing you notice as you drive out of Bhuj is how quickly the landscape empties itself. The roads grow quieter, the sky larger, the land flatter and the sunsets mesmerising. Babool trees stand scattered and somewhere between stretches of scrub and sudden openness, the earth begins to pale. Then suddenly, it turns white. Not sand, but salt — stretching endlessly, reflecting sunlight so fiercely it feels almost celestial. Spread across nearly 18,000 sq ft of desert terrain, with around 7,500 sq ft forming the famed White Rann, this is a landscape that feels both ancient and fleeting.

What makes it extraordinary is that it is never quite the same twice. During high tide, waters from the Arabian Sea push inland. Through the monsoon months, rainfall and overflowing rivers flood the low-lying land, with even waters drifting in from Sindh across the border. For a brief period, the Rann becomes a shallow wetland, rippling and reflective. Then the sun takes over. As temperatures soar, the water evaporates, leaving behind a thick crust of salt. The brilliant white desert that travellers wander across in winter is the residue of that cycle — reborn each year.