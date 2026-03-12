2025 strongest year ever for Indian PC market; HP grabs 29.1% market share

India’s personal computer (PC) market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations had its strongest year ever in 2025, shipping 15.9 million units, a 10.2% year-over-year (YoY) growth, according to IDC data. This is the first time annual shipments have crossed the 15-million-unit mark, surpassing the post-pandemic peaks during FY2021 and FY2022. The market remained strong in the last quarter, with 4.1 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2025, showing an 18.5% YoY increase.

Category Performance

Notebooks continued to lead the market, driving growth with a 12.4% YoY rise in 2025 and a 23.9% increase in 4Q25. Desktops saw moderate growth, increasing 3.6% over the year and 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Workstations were the fastest-growing segment, rising 24.2% YoY for the year and 18.7% in 4Q25, supported by growing demand for professional and high-performance computing.

Premium notebooks priced above $1,000 also grew 8.2% YoY, fuelled by demand for high-performance devices despite currency changes and higher prices. AI-enabled notebooks were a major growth driver, with shipments jumping 129.3% YoY, reflecting the rising adoption of AI-powered features by both consumers and businesses.