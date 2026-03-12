2025 strongest year ever for Indian PC market; HP grabs 29.1% market share

India’s personal computer (PC) market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations had its strongest year ever in 2025, shipping 15.9 million units, a 10.2% year-over-year (YoY) growth, according to IDC data. This is the first time annual shipments have crossed the 15-million-unit mark, surpassing the post-pandemic peaks during FY2021 and FY2022. The market remained strong in the last quarter, with 4.1 million units shipped in the fourth quarter of 2025, showing an 18.5% YoY increase.
Category Performance
Notebooks continued to lead the market, driving growth with a 12.4% YoY rise in 2025 and a 23.9% increase in 4Q25. Desktops saw moderate growth, increasing 3.6% over the year and 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Workstations were the fastest-growing segment, rising 24.2% YoY for the year and 18.7% in 4Q25, supported by growing demand for professional and high-performance computing.
Premium notebooks priced above $1,000 also grew 8.2% YoY, fuelled by demand for high-performance devices despite currency changes and higher prices. AI-enabled notebooks were a major growth driver, with shipments jumping 129.3% YoY, reflecting the rising adoption of AI-powered features by both consumers and businesses.
Top Five Brands
HP Inc led India’s PC market with a 29.1% share in 2025, maintaining leadership across both consumer and commercial segments. Its commercial business grew 18.7% YoY due to strong enterprise demand and SMB channel momentum. However, its consumer segment declined 9.4% YoY due to stiff competition and weaker-than-expected performance of its OmniBook series. In 4Q25, HP captured a 34.3% share in the commercial segment and 24.8% in the consumer segment.
Lenovo held the second spot with an 18.7% overall market share, delivering balanced growth across segments. It achieved 19.9% share in commercial and 17.3% in consumer, with commercial demand driven by device refresh cycles and consumer growth supported by gaming notebooks, expanded retail presence, and competitive online pricing. In 4Q25, Lenovo ranked second in the consumer segment (20.2% share) and held 16.9% in commercial.
Dell Technologies ranked third with a 15.1% market share, supported by strong commercial growth of 18.3% YoY, driven by AMD-powered devices and enterprise demand. Supply constraints and inventory clearance affected shipments, leading to a 27.7% YoY decline overall. In 4Q25, Dell held 24.0% in commercial and 9.2% in consumers.
Acer Group captured 15.0% share, boosted by enterprise orders and partial fulfilment of the ELCOT order. Commercial shipments rose 5.8% YoY, and consumer notebooks grew 15.7% YoY. In 4Q25, Acer held 17.7% in commercial and 10.2% in consumer.
ASUS completed the top five with a 7.6% market share. Its consumer segment grew 12% YoY, supported by offline expansion, while commercial shipments surged 98.3% YoY due to initial online growth and later offline expansion. In 4Q25, ASUS captured 12.1% in consumer and 1.9% in commercial.