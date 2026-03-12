Hexaware targets SaaS licence costs with AI agent shift

As software subscription costs continue to climb, Indian chief information officers are being offered a new way to cut spending. Hexaware Technologies says it can replace low-code and middleware platforms with AI agents, helping companies remove recurring licence fees.
Siddharth Dhar, president and global head – AI at Hexaware, told TNIE the company can migrate applications within 90 days. In one recent case, a client saved $2 million a year.
Hexaware Technologies is focusing first on low-code and no-code software platforms such as Appian, Pegasystems and Salesforce’s Force.com. Over the past five years, many companies have moved workflow and custom applications onto these platforms.
The company is also targeting form-based and approval workflow tools, including parts of ServiceNow, as well as middleware systems such as MuleSoft and TIBCO.
“These are relatively simple workflow or relatively simple business logic-based applications,” Dhar said, adding that the technology could later be applied to more complex platforms.
Dhar said traditional low-code platforms involve licence and transaction fees. “It’s like you are renting,” he said. Companies pay regularly and often also face usage-based charges.
Hexaware’s approach identifies the underlying workflow and business logic in an application and rebuilds it as an AI agent using coding platforms. “In 90 days we can take a relatively complex workflow app and migrate out end to end,” he said. “After 90 days you own your house, you don’t have to pay rent anymore.”