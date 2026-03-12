How the big tech is using AI in healthcare
As technology companies race to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare, several major players are introducing AI tools designed to help both patients and healthcare professionals manage medical information more efficiently. Companies including Amazon, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are developing AI-powered health assistants that can answer health-related questions, explain medical records, and support clinical decision-making.
These tools aim to simplify access to medical information, reduce administrative work for clinicians, and help users better understand their health conditions. However, companies emphasise that such AI systems are designed to support healthcare providers rather than replace them.
Amazon Health AI
According to Amazon, Health AI is a smart health assistant designed to make managing personal health easier. It can provide insights about health conditions, explain medical records, and connect users with licensed healthcare professionals when needed.
The company says that even without access to personal medical information, the assistant can answer general health questions. If users allow access to their medical records, the tool can provide more personalised guidance based on their health history.
Health AI can explain lab results, diagnoses and medications, and help users understand symptoms or possible treatments. For example, if a patient with asthma develops a cough, the system can consider the patient’s asthma history, medications and previous flare-ups to offer tailored guidance. Amazon says the assistant supports—but does not replace—professional medical care.
ChatGPT Health
OpenAI recently introduced ChatGPT Health, a dedicated space within ChatGPT that allows users to securely connect their health information and wellness apps.
Users can upload files or connect medical records such as lab results, visit summaries and clinical history. This helps ChatGPT provide more relevant answers.
People can interact with ChatGPT Health like a normal chat. They can upload files, use voice mode or search, and ask questions such as understanding blood test results or tracking cholesterol trends. The platform also allows users to customise responses and control what health topics the AI focuses on.
Microsoft Healthcare AI
Microsoft has introduced new features for Microsoft Dragon Copilot, an AI assistant designed for healthcare professionals.
The system helps doctors and nurses create clinical notes, review patient information, and complete routine tasks more quickly. Microsoft says more than 100,000 clinicians already use the tool in their daily work.
Dragon Copilot can combine patient data with workplace information using Microsoft 365 Copilot, allowing clinicians to access emails, files and schedules while reviewing patient records.
Google Health AI
Google is also expanding its healthcare AI efforts through tools such as Google Bard and other health-focused services. These tools can provide general medical information, explain symptoms, and offer health insights. When users share relevant data, the systems can also deliver more personalised guidance to support better health decisions.