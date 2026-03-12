How the big tech is using AI in healthcare

As technology companies race to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare, several major players are introducing AI tools designed to help both patients and healthcare professionals manage medical information more efficiently. Companies including Amazon, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are developing AI-powered health assistants that can answer health-related questions, explain medical records, and support clinical decision-making.

These tools aim to simplify access to medical information, reduce administrative work for clinicians, and help users better understand their health conditions. However, companies emphasise that such AI systems are designed to support healthcare providers rather than replace them.

Amazon Health AI

According to Amazon, Health AI is a smart health assistant designed to make managing personal health easier. It can provide insights about health conditions, explain medical records, and connect users with licensed healthcare professionals when needed.

The company says that even without access to personal medical information, the assistant can answer general health questions. If users allow access to their medical records, the tool can provide more personalised guidance based on their health history.

Health AI can explain lab results, diagnoses and medications, and help users understand symptoms or possible treatments. For example, if a patient with asthma develops a cough, the system can consider the patient’s asthma history, medications and previous flare-ups to offer tailored guidance. Amazon says the assistant supports—but does not replace—professional medical care.