Zoom introduces new AI features to automate meetings, calls, and business workflows

Zoom Communications has announced a range of new AI features designed to help organisations automate tasks and improve productivity. The company said the updates will allow meetings, calls, chats, and customer interactions to automatically trigger workflows across different enterprise systems.
Zoom is expanding its enterprise agentic AI platform, adding new workflow orchestration capabilities across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX. The aim is to move beyond traditional AI tools that only summarise conversations and instead create AI systems that can turn discussions into completed business actions.
Why update is needed
According to Zoom, many organisations currently rely on AI assistants that generate meeting summaries, but employees still need to manually complete follow-up tasks across multiple applications. While collaboration platforms capture discussions and enterprise systems store data, the execution of tasks often remains disconnected and inefficient.
Zoom said its agentic AI platform is designed to close this gap by embedding workflow automation directly into meetings, calls, chats, and contact center interactions. With these features, conversations can automatically trigger actions across enterprise systems, allowing teams to complete tasks faster and reduce manual work.
Key features and capabilities
The new updates include custom and prebuilt AI agents that organisations can deploy without coding. These AI agents can automate routine activities such as drafting emails, retrieving insights, scheduling follow-ups, and triggering workflows across business tools.
Zoom is also expanding its AI Companion assistant, introducing AI Companion 3.0 across Zoom Workplace and other services. The upgraded assistant can connect conversations, enterprise data, and applications to deliver insights and automate tasks. Businesses will also be able to build custom AI agents that integrate with third-party platforms such as Salesforce, Slack, and ServiceNow.
Another key addition is a set of AI-powered productivity tools, including Zoom AI Docs, AI Sheets, and AI Slides. These tools will allow teams to convert meeting conversations into documents, spreadsheets, and presentations in real time without switching applications.
Zoom is also introducing updates to Zoom Phone, including Zoom Phone Mobile, which enables users to make business calls from their mobile dialer while still accessing AI-powered features such as automated call summaries and follow-up actions. The company is also adding SMS support for its virtual AI receptionist.
In addition, Zoom announced new capabilities for its customer experience platform, including AI Expert Assist 3.0 for contact centers and tools for automating customer workflows.
The company also revealed new security and communication features such as live voice translation in meetings and deepfake risk detection, which can alert users if synthetic audio or video is detected.