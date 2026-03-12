Zoom introduces new AI features to automate meetings, calls, and business workflows

Zoom Communications has announced a range of new AI features designed to help organisations automate tasks and improve productivity. The company said the updates will allow meetings, calls, chats, and customer interactions to automatically trigger workflows across different enterprise systems.

Zoom is expanding its enterprise agentic AI platform, adding new workflow orchestration capabilities across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Phone, and Zoom CX. The aim is to move beyond traditional AI tools that only summarise conversations and instead create AI systems that can turn discussions into completed business actions.

Why update is needed

According to Zoom, many organisations currently rely on AI assistants that generate meeting summaries, but employees still need to manually complete follow-up tasks across multiple applications. While collaboration platforms capture discussions and enterprise systems store data, the execution of tasks often remains disconnected and inefficient.

Zoom said its agentic AI platform is designed to close this gap by embedding workflow automation directly into meetings, calls, chats, and contact center interactions. With these features, conversations can automatically trigger actions across enterprise systems, allowing teams to complete tasks faster and reduce manual work.