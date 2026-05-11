Losing weight is all about balance

Excess fat may not always be reason for waistline gain

Before starting any diet or weight-loss programme, individuals should first undergo a basic medical and nutritional assessment, including evaluation of body weight, waist circumference, body composition, fluid status, and overall health status.

“Assessing body composition helps doctors understand whether excess weight comes mainly from fat, muscle, or fluid retention. Evaluation of fluid status is also important, as high body weight or obesity does not necessarily indicate excess fat mass alone – in some individuals, excess fluid retention may also contribute to body weight. Screening for conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, anaemia, hypertension, hormonal imbalances, or other underlying medical issues is important. Individuals with existing health conditions should seek guidance from a qualified physician and dietitian before beginning any weight-loss regimen,” said Dr Niveditha P Mental and behavioural preparation is another important aspect of successful weight management.

Identifying emotional eating triggers such as stress, boredom, anxiety, or inadequate sleep can help individuals develop healthier coping mechanisms and build sustainable habits rather than relying solely on temporary motivation. Weight loss is not about eliminating sugar or any food item and starting heavy workouts, Dr Anitha added.

“It is better to consult a doctor and test for overall health, risk factors, and health conditions to understand the best way for weight loss. Weight loss is not about completely eliminating any food group. It is about making healthier choices, maintaining balance, and building a sustainable lifestyle,” she said.