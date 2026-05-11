Losing weight is all about balance

Societal expectations, peer pressure, comparison culture, unrealistic lifestyle goals and misconceptions about fitness are driving a growing number of people to pursue weight loss. However, lack of awareness and the desire for rapid results often push people towards extreme diets and intense workout routines.
Healthy weight management involves creating a moderate calorie deficit through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity, and not relying on extreme starvation or crash diets. “We generally recommend a gradual and sustainable weight loss of approximately 2kg per month. Fad diets and rapid weight-loss methods should be avoided, as they are often nutritionally inadequate, difficult to maintain, and may result in fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal disturbances, and muscle loss. Furthermore, rapid weight reduction frequently leads to rebound weight gain, commonly referred to as the ‘yo-yo effect’, in which individuals regain weight soon after discontinuing restrictive diets,” said Dr Niveditha P, the head of clinical nutrition at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
According to Dr Anitha Kuriakose, chief dietician at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, a strict and unrealistic diet and workout lead to late-night snacking – a tendency to consume more food immediately after a diet, which is dangerous. “Often, when we are on a diet, there is a change in the body. So discipline, in workouts and diet, is crucial. People reduce their food intake but consume fruit juice or drinks. Then there is no use, because the calorie intake is the same. Binge eating at night and consumption of junk food, particularly found in young people, can also trouble weight loss,” she said, adding that drinking enough water also helps in weight loss.
“Proper sleep and stress management are equally important, as sleep deprivation and chronic stress can influence appetite and eating behaviour. Physical activity plays a crucial role in weight reduction and should ideally combine aerobic exercises such as walking, cycling, or swimming with strength training to preserve muscle mass and improve metabolic health. Diet alone is rarely sufficient for effective and sustained weight management; regular exercise is essential for burning excess calories and maintaining overall fitness,” added Dr Niveditha. Before starting any diet or weight-loss programme, proper preparation is essential to ensure safe, effective, and sustainable results while avoiding potential health complications.
Excess fat may not always be reason for waistline gain
Before starting any diet or weight-loss programme, individuals should first undergo a basic medical and nutritional assessment, including evaluation of body weight, waist circumference, body composition, fluid status, and overall health status.
“Assessing body composition helps doctors understand whether excess weight comes mainly from fat, muscle, or fluid retention. Evaluation of fluid status is also important, as high body weight or obesity does not necessarily indicate excess fat mass alone – in some individuals, excess fluid retention may also contribute to body weight. Screening for conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, anaemia, hypertension, hormonal imbalances, or other underlying medical issues is important. Individuals with existing health conditions should seek guidance from a qualified physician and dietitian before beginning any weight-loss regimen,” said Dr Niveditha P Mental and behavioural preparation is another important aspect of successful weight management.
Identifying emotional eating triggers such as stress, boredom, anxiety, or inadequate sleep can help individuals develop healthier coping mechanisms and build sustainable habits rather than relying solely on temporary motivation. Weight loss is not about eliminating sugar or any food item and starting heavy workouts, Dr Anitha added.
“It is better to consult a doctor and test for overall health, risk factors, and health conditions to understand the best way for weight loss. Weight loss is not about completely eliminating any food group. It is about making healthier choices, maintaining balance, and building a sustainable lifestyle,” she said.