Home Business

Vijay Mallya hasn’t made any offer to banks: SBI chairman on recovering Rs 9,000 crore loans

Rajnish Kumar said the bank hoped to recover its dues now that the court had ordered his extradition.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has not made any offer directly to the bankers waiting to recover Rs 9,000 in loans, the State Bank of India chairman told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Mallya had tweeted that he was offering to pay 100 per cent of the principal amount owed to the banks, “I humbly request banks and government to take it,” even as his extradition from the United Kingdom seemed imminent.

READ | Vijay Mallya extradition to speed up loan recovery process: SBI

Rajnish Kumar said the bank hoped to recover its dues now that the court had ordered his extradition. However, he said that he had not received any offer from Mallya. “SBI is the lead consortium. As of date we have not received any offers,” he said.

Kumar said the message was very loud and clear, that one could not default and run away to another country. “It is a commendable effort by the government as far as this case is concerned,” he said.

READ | Mallya's lawyer opposes Enforcement Directorate plea to declare him fugitive

PTI had reported from London that the UK court was critical of Indian banks for their failure to obtain proper credit reports before sanctioning loans to Mallya.

“There was a failure to ensure that the guarantees were formally taken when they should have been and a failure to investigate the representations that KFA (Kingfisher Airlines) made at various stages to obtain the loans,” the judge said.

The judge described these as “continuing failures” by banks and said it remained unclear if these were by design and with a hidden financial motive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Rajnish Kumar Vijay Mallya extradition SBI chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp