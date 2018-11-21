Home Business

Maruti drives in new Ertiga, price starts at Rs 7.44 lakh

The new Ertiga will take on the likes of Honda BR-V and Mahindra Marazzo in the mass market multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) space, which are available in a price range of Rs 9.45 lakh and Rs 13.9 lakh.

Published: 21st November 2018

Maruti Suzuki India logo. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Wednesday launched an all-new version of its multi-purpose-vehicle, Ertiga with price starting at Rs 7.44 lakh, hotting up competition in the mass market MPV segment.

The new offering, based on MSI's 5th generation Heartech platform, is bigger than the previous version and offers 10 per cent better fuel efficiency.

The petrol variant now features a new 1.5-litre engine with smart hybrid technology and lithium-ion battery.

While the petrol variants of the new Ertiga are costlier by up to Rs 71,000 from the outgoing version, the diesel versions are costlier by up to Rs 20,000.

The petrol variants, including two automatic transmission trims, are powered by an all-new 1.5-litre engine and are priced between Rs 7.44 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.

The diesel variants have the same 1.3-litre engine as the earlier version and are tagged between Rs 8.84 lakh and Rs 10.9 lakh.

Commenting on the launch, MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said: "The next-gen Ertiga has been designed with thoughtful features and great attention to detail, keeping in mind the requirements of our ever-evolving customers".

The company is offering the latest K15 petrol engine option with progressive smart hybrid and lithium-ion battery in the new Ertiga, he told reporters here.

"I am confident that our customers will appreciate best in fuel class efficiency, which has increased by nearly 10 per cent for the petrol variant," Ayukawa said.

Maruti Suzuki India has invested over Rs 900 crore in the development of the new Ertiga. The new offering is more spacious -- 40 mm wider, 5 mm taller and 99 mm longer than the previous version.

The CEO said as a leading automobile manufacturer of the country, MSI will continue to pursue 'Make in India'.

"We are further investing in our research and development centre to introduce latest technologies and higher level of localisation," he added.

Keeping in mind India's pursuit to cut emissions, reduce dependence on imported fuel and leadership in clean technology, he said MSI will bring new technology like CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles to bring down emissions and give environment-friendly vehicle options to its customers.

The company said the new platform has made Ertiga stronger and more rigid, thereby enhancing its safety and also improving NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) performance.

MSI said the petrol versions of the model with manual transmission comes with a fuel efficiency of 19.34 km/l, while the automatic trims will give a fuel efficiency of 18.69 km/l.

The diesel options will offer a fuel efficiency of 25.47 km/l. Designed especially for India, Ertiga was first launched in India in April 2012 and the company has sold over 4.2 lakh units cumulatively since its launch.

