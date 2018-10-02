Home Business

Expect to reach regular production at Chennai plant: Royal Enfield

Union sources had claimed that nearly 4,000 employees out of the workforce of 6,000 were participating in the strike.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Royal_Enfield

Image for representative purpose. (Photo courtesy: Royal Enfield Official website)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield Tuesday said it expects to reach regular production levels at its manufacturing unit here as the company was holding discussions with striking employees "to amicably resolve all concerns raised by them.

ALSO READ | Royal Enfield gets relief in trade union issue

" The employees of the plant at Oragadam, about 45 km from here, Monday resumed their agitation, a day after deciding to end their over week-long strike following a settlement, accusing the management of placing unacceptable conditions.

They had reached an 'amicable' settlement with the management Saturday on their demands, including wage revision and bonus and decided to call off the strike launched on September 24.

Union sources had claimed that nearly 4,000 employees out of the workforce of 6,000 were participating in the strike.

Royal Enfield,in a filing to the stock exchanges Tuesday, said the manufacturing facility at Oragadam has been operational since September 29 "after part of the work force did not report for duty since September 24.

"We expect to reach regular levels of production in a phased manner", the company said.

The company's other facility at nearby Vallam Vadagal continues to operate and deliver to full capacity, it said.

Royal Enfield clarified that it did not terminate the employees in the wake of recent developments at the facility and that the salary revisons were being done 'annually'.

"The last annual salary revision was done in April 2018 and the next revision is due in April 2019", it said.

The company said it was in dialogue with the plant based forums to amicably resolve all the concerns raised by them.

"Royal Enfield has always been deeply committed to maintain and furthering cordial relations with its staff and workforce to understand and fulfil their aspirations and we will continue to do so", it said.

Stating that the Oragadam facility has been a positive example of progressive human resource practices, the company said it has an internal mechanism to facilitate collaborating working with leadership to address matters related to the well-being of the workforce.

In a separate notification Monday, the company said there was a loss in production of 10,000 motorcycles in September 2018 as a section of employees did not report for work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royal Enfield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru