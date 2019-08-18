Home Business

Stop #logout campaign, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal urges in tweetstorm

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said that young entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry are feeling the pressure.

Published: 18th August 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As hundreds of restaurants delisted from online food aggregators' platform across the country, Zomato's Founder Deepinder Goyal on Saturday requested restaurant owners to stop the #logout campaign.

In a tweetstorm, Goyal said that young entrepreneurs (much like him) in the restaurant industry are feeling the pressure to such an extent that they had to launch such a campaign.

"Zomato Gold has been a major hit, but we understand that bargain hunters have also joined Zomato Gold and they are hurting some segments of the restaurant industry very badly," Goyal tweeted.

His reaction came after hundreds of restaurants under the umbrella of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) -- beginning from Gurugram -- challenged the deep discounting practices of online food aggregators like Zomato Gold and Dineout, among others.

ALSO READ: Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes

Goyal said that somewhere, they have made mistakes and things have not gone as planned.

"This is a wake up call that we need to do 100x more for our restaurant partners than we have done before," he said.

A Twitter follower reacted: "Good that you have reacted. But don't think it's enough. Their movement will only get bigger. Need a quick change in policies to take them into confidence. All the best".

According to NRAI President Rahul Singh, the situation for restaurants is aggravated through the anytime, anywhere, any day discounting behaviour by aggregators.

Zomato in an earlier email asked its Gold restaurant partners to serve a notice of 45 days if they wish to opt-out.

ALSO READ: Zomato asks restaurant partners to serve 45-day notice period before quitting

"We are committed to work with the industry and make modifications to Zomato Gold which will result in a win-win situation for restaurants and consumers.

"Just like last year, when we changed some rules around Gold after hearing about the concerns of the restaurant community," Goyal tweeted.

He requested restaurant owners to have a collaborative discussion with internet aggregators for finding a sustainable way forward.

"I would also want to urge the restaurant industry to proactively look for ways to reduce operating costs, so that eating out becomes more affordable for consumers," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, the restaurants under the NRAI in several states have further threatened to delist from online dining platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Deepinder Goyal
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp