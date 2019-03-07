Combine good capital and ideas to solve complex local problems: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

By ANI

NEW DELHI: IT industrialist and legendary Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy called upon Indian entrepreneurs on Thursday to combine good capital capability and ideas for solving complex local issues, which affect hundreds of millions of Indians.

"We have to think what problems are confronting us, and how we can solve them. If entrepreneurs can collaborate with research institutions and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the country will benefit a lot in many spheres," he said while addressing delegates at the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2019.

Murthy said India faces the biggest problem of water in the world and that "If entrepreneurs can take up recycling of water and make it potable at the cheapest price possible, it will be a big market. Similarly, pollution levels -- not just in Delhi but in other parts of the country as well -- have gone up dramatically."

At the same time, dengue, chikungunya are unique health problems of the country. Murthy said entrepreneurs can also work towards evolving sugar substitutes.

"However, industry leaders must ensure fairness, transparency and accountability for all stakeholders. They must articulate how we can become better players," said Murthy.

On the recent US withdrawal of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) for India, he said the industry should work harder, innovate more, and become more efficient, more productive, more efficient and more competitive.

"Then even those who don't want to buy our products, will indeed buy from us. That is the way to combat all these things. I feel most of the solutions to our problem lie within us."

Murthy said industry leaders must work harder and pay more taxes so that the soldiers can have better ammunition, better salaries, better nutrition and can take care of their families.