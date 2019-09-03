Fears of economic slump trigger Sensex's biggest fall of year; 7 things to know

By Online Desk

The BSE benchmark Sensex suffered the biggest fall of the year so far, crashing by nearly 770 points. The NSE Nifty too tumbled over 225 points after panic set across the board with investors fretting over the deepening economic slowdown in India and the global trade wars.

Recent macroeconomic data on GDP, core sectors and auto sales are all pointing towards a deepening economic crisis in the country. Investors seem understandly jittery as a result.

After nosediving 867 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, lower at 36,562.91.

The broader Nifty sank 225.35 points, or 2.04 per cent, to settle at 10,797.90.

Here are the key updates from Tuesday's markets: