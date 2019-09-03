Home Business

Fears of economic slump trigger Sensex's biggest fall of year; 7 things to know

Banks topped the list of losers in the Sensex pack after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the megabank merger on Friday. 

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The BSE benchmark Sensex suffered the biggest fall of the year so far, crashing by nearly 770 points. The NSE Nifty too tumbled over 225 points after panic set across the board with investors fretting over the deepening economic slowdown in India and the global trade wars.

Recent macroeconomic data on GDP, core sectors and auto sales are all pointing towards a deepening economic crisis in the country. Investors seem understandly jittery as a result.

After nosediving 867 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 769.88 points, or 2.06 per cent, lower at 36,562.91. 

The broader Nifty sank 225.35 points, or 2.04 per cent, to settle at 10,797.90.

Here are the key updates from Tuesday's markets:

  1. Banks topped the list of losers in the Sensex pack after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the megabank merger on Friday. 

  2. ICICI Bank (4%), Tata Steel (4.5%), Vedanta (3.5%), HDFC (4%), IndusInd Bank (3.7 %), Tata Motors (4%), Reliance Industries (3.8%) and ONGC (3.1%) were among the top losers.

  3. Public-sector bank stocks, led by Corporation Bank and Punjab National Bank, tumbled up to 9.3 per cent on Tuesday. Shares of Corporation Bank tanked 9.28 per cent to Rs 17.10, Punjab National Bank plunged 8.54 per cent to Rs 59.40, Canara Bank dropped 7.54 per cent to its one-year low of Rs 203.90.

  4. Auto stocks witnessed a heavy sell-off after top automakers reported a slump in August sales. Tata Motors (4%), Bosch (4.4%), Motherson Sumi (3%) and Eicher Motors (2.8%) were among the biggest losers.

  5. ONGC was among the worst performers today. The company's shares fell as much as 3 per cent following reports of major fire, which killed four, at the company's oil and gas processing plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai.

  6. Rupee also suffered a big fall against greenback. INR breached 72.37 marks as opposed to its previous close of 71.40. A string of weak GDP figures and the strengthening of the US dollar weighed on the Indian Rupee. 

  7. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan ended on a mixed note after the US and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty automobile slowdown economic slowdown Weak economy Economic Crisis Automobile crisis GDP Weak GDP GDP growth
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mohammed Ismail
    Seeta and ram will only save us...
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp