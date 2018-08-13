Bengaluru NGO raising funds to help flood victims in Kerala

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Waseem Memon who heads the NGO Drive Without Borders has started an online petition seeking help from citizens to contribute funds or basic essentials to help victims of floods in Kerala. “As responsible citizens, we’d like to help our fellow countrymen. We had done similar drives during Chennai floods and we raised about Rs 28 lakh. We went for four weeks to Chennai. When I went to Chennai for the first time then, I realised that they needed water and milk and we provided them 40,000 litres of water and 20,000 litres of milk,” Waseem says.

The team plans to collect close to Rs10 lakh and send their first consignment on Tuesday. They would be travelling to areas that are worst affected by floods such as Kalpetta and Manandavady in Wayanad district.

He claims that money already started pouring in within an hour of posting the petition. “Right now, we are planning to provide them items such as blankets, kids' clothes, utensils and sanitary pads. Once I reach the place, assess the situation and interact with the people, I will know better what they need and I can plan to provide the same in next consignment on Friday,” he says.

He has been travelling with a team of about four people. “A lot of volunteers want to come from Bengaluru, but due to space constraints, I normally take only four. I have a jeep and a driver. My jeep can go to Kalapetta after which we will use tractors and trolleys to lift the items. Even in Chennai, we did the same. Adequate relief is going on by the government. So, right now, I plan to reach the relief camp and personally distribute things to the people,” he says.

Contributions in the form of food and clothes can be made by dropping them off near Cantonment Railway Station (between 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday) where the truck will be parked. “But, we don't take used and old clothes,” he says. The truck will also stop by Silk Board around 8.30 pm before leaving for Kerala for about 15 minutes so that people residing in nearby places can also drop their items.

Those interested to help can contact Waseem on 9845582415.

How to contribute

You can send your contributions to the mentioned account No.

Drive Without Borders Foundation

(Current Account)

AC No. 50200014764726

HDFC BANK

IFSC CODE :HDFC0002855.

First consignment

Steel plates/cooking spatulas/cooking pots

Clothes (nighties/lungis/undergarments for both men and women)/track pants and t-Shirts for kids.

Tooth paste/tooth brushes/sanitary pads/mosquito repellent cream/candles/match boxes