Air show 2019: Jewellery, documents go up in smoke   

Anand, a private company employee, had come to the Aero India show with five family members, and had spent around `10,000 to buy tickets.

Published: 24th February 2019

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Anand, a private company employee, had come to the Aero India show with five family members, and had spent around Rs 10,000 to buy tickets. He left his house at Singasandra in Electronic City at 9 am,  and reached the parking lot at 11.30am, around 25 minutes before the lot caught fire. 

“My family was heading toward the show which was about 2 km from the parking lot, when I saw thick smoke and ran back towards the car. My wife had kept gold jewellery and some documents inside the car as we were worried about carrying it in a crowded place.

We did not think that our car would be gutted in fire and that we would lose our valuables. It was a bad day for us and we booked a cab to get back home without seeing the show. I do not know why there were no proper fire safety precautions,” a distraught Anand told TNIE. 

Badrinath, a resident of Jayanagar, currently living in Dubai, had visited the show and was just about to leave when the fire started. He said, “I was just a few metres away from my car when it caught fire. I heard a blast from a nearby vehicle and I started shouting for help as I had my passport and my residential permit card in my vehicle.”  Badrinath now is worried about how he will return to Dubai. “I now need to get my documents immediately as my ticket is already booked,” he rued.

Twitter war: Politics over fire at air show
Bengaluru: BJP MP and senior leader Shobha Karandlaje accused the state government of not taking adequate measures to prevent the fire mishap that hit Aero India on Saturday and left 318 cars gutted. Home Minister MB Patil however hit back at her for politicising the issue. Shobha in her tweet said that it was unfortunate that the state government had failed to make necessary arrangements for Aero India 2019, an event which would benefit Bengaluru to get exposure in the global forum.

Girl sleeping in car has a lucky escape
Bengaluru: A 12-year-old girl, sleeping in her mother’s car, had a narrow escape -- she left the vehicle minutes before the fire raged, turning the car into a blackened shell.   Said the girl’s father Kiran Singh, “

