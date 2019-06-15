Bhubaneswar doctors stage protest in solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: OPD services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar were hit on Friday as resident doctors, interns and students went on strike protesting the attacks on doctors at NRS Hospital in West Bengal.

More than 250 junior doctors under the banner of Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) resorted to a cease-work protest as a mark of solidarity towards their protesting colleagues in the neighbouring state.

They sat on dharna with some of the medicos donning bandages on their foreheads to symbolise the alleged attack on an intern at NRS Hospital which led to a head injury.

Terming the brutal assault on doctors as a grievous crime, the association members said they were disheartened and saddened at the life-threatening attack on the medical fraternity.

“Physical violence along with the Government apathy is unacceptable for any individual in the country. The repeated atrocious acts of barbarism have propelled pan India strike to support our fellow doctors,” said association spokesperson Dr Sourav Panigrahy.

Hundreds of patients who had registered at the OPD were left in the lurch and ward services affected due to the strike even as emergency services were handled by senior doctors.

The strike continued till evening with no solution in sight as patients complained of being turned away.

“All resident doctors are on strike. We are demanding safety and security in all Government hospitals. Our further course of action will be decided at the general body meeting,” said Dr Prem Sagar Panda, a member of the association.

AIIMS Students’ Association had joined the RDA to extend full support to resident doctors and interns.

They urged the West Bengal Government to take necessary steps to ensure security of doctors so that they can continue serving patients.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) and State chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed solidarity with the agitating doctors.

Members of IMA wore black badges and staged protest.

“We condemn the attack on doctors. Safety and security of medical practitioners have been a matter of concern and it needs to be addressed properly,” said Dr Bijay Mishra, a senior member of IMA.

The apex body of doctors demanded a Central law to check violence against health care workers in hospitals and said it should have a provision for a minimum of seven-year jail sentence to offenders.