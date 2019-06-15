Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar doctors stage protest in solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts

More than 250 junior doctors under the banner of Resident Doctors’ Association resorted to a cease-work protest as a mark of solidarity towards their protesting colleagues in West Bengal.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Junior doctors staging dharna at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Junior doctors staging dharna at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: OPD services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar were hit on Friday as resident doctors, interns and students went on strike protesting the attacks on doctors at NRS Hospital in West Bengal.

More than 250 junior doctors under the banner of Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) resorted to a cease-work protest as a mark of solidarity towards their protesting colleagues in the neighbouring state.

ALSO READ: Rallies of solidarity for Kolkata doctors across Odisha

They sat on dharna with some of the medicos donning bandages on their foreheads to symbolise the alleged attack on an intern at NRS Hospital which led to a head injury.

Terming the brutal assault on doctors as a grievous crime, the association members said they were disheartened and saddened at the life-threatening attack on the medical fraternity.

“Physical violence along with the Government apathy is unacceptable for any individual in the country. The repeated atrocious acts of barbarism have propelled pan India strike to support our fellow doctors,” said association spokesperson Dr Sourav Panigrahy.

ALSO READ: Health services hit at major Delhi hospitals as city doctors extend solidarity to Bengal counterparts 

Hundreds of patients who had registered at the OPD were left in the lurch and ward services affected due to the strike even as emergency services were handled by senior doctors.

The strike continued till evening with no solution in sight as patients complained of being turned away. 

“All resident doctors are on strike. We are demanding safety and security in all Government hospitals. Our further course of action will be decided at the general body meeting,” said Dr Prem Sagar Panda, a member of the association.

AIIMS Students’ Association had joined the RDA to extend full support to resident doctors and interns.

They urged the West Bengal Government to take necessary steps to ensure security of doctors so that they can continue serving patients.  

Meanwhile, the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) and State chapter of  Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed solidarity with the agitating doctors.

Members of IMA wore black badges and staged protest.

“We condemn the attack on doctors. Safety and security of medical practitioners have been a matter of concern and it needs to be addressed properly,” said Dr Bijay Mishra, a senior member of IMA. 

The apex body of doctors demanded a Central law to check violence against health care workers in hospitals and said it should have a provision for a minimum of seven-year jail sentence to offenders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Kolkata Kolkata doctors protest All India doctors protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp