Home States Odisha

Rallies of solidarity for Kolkata doctors across Odisha

Medical institutions across Odisha have come out in support of doctors in Kolkata and sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister expressing concern over the hardships that the doctors are subjected to.

Published: 15th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR doctors staging a protest in Sambalpur on Friday.

VIMSAR doctors staging a protest in Sambalpur on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The protest against attack on doctors in Kolkata earlier this week escalated on Friday with junior doctors from different hospitals in Odisha staging protests to express solidarity with their colleagues. 

In Sambalpur, the medicos of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) joined the protest. The Under Graduate Students’ Union president Devakinandan Senapati convened a rally along with numerous medical students from the campus of VIMSAR to Burla Chowk.

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar doctors stage protest in solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts

This apart, members of Sambalpur unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) wore black badge.

Old Boys’ Association of the medical institute have also come out in support and sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister expressing concern over the hardships that the doctors are subjected to and demanding a solution for the same.

In Rourkela, wearing bandages on their heads, junior doctors of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) held placards with messages like ‘You need us, so don’t bleed us. Save the doctors’ and staged symbolic protest demanding justice for the agitating doctors of Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Health services hit at major Delhi hospitals as city doctors extend solidarity to Bengal counterparts 

Senior practising medicos owing allegiance to Rourkela unit of also extended support.

In Berhampur, Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) staged demonstrations at various places of Silk City.

Wearing black badges, the doctors led by OMSA president Dr Nirakar Bhatta staged a demonstration in front of city hospital.

He exhorted the West Bengal Chief Minister to hold discussions with the agitating doctors and end the crisis.

For the last two years, OMSA has been demanding that a Bill be brought on the security of doctors and other health service staff as the attacks on them are on the rise.

OMSA has urged all its units in the State to wear black badge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Kolkata Kolkata doctors protest Kolkata doctors crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp