Rallies of solidarity for Kolkata doctors across Odisha

ROURKELA: The protest against attack on doctors in Kolkata earlier this week escalated on Friday with junior doctors from different hospitals in Odisha staging protests to express solidarity with their colleagues.

In Sambalpur, the medicos of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) joined the protest. The Under Graduate Students’ Union president Devakinandan Senapati convened a rally along with numerous medical students from the campus of VIMSAR to Burla Chowk.

This apart, members of Sambalpur unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) wore black badge.

Old Boys’ Association of the medical institute have also come out in support and sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister expressing concern over the hardships that the doctors are subjected to and demanding a solution for the same.

In Rourkela, wearing bandages on their heads, junior doctors of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) held placards with messages like ‘You need us, so don’t bleed us. Save the doctors’ and staged symbolic protest demanding justice for the agitating doctors of Kolkata.

Senior practising medicos owing allegiance to Rourkela unit of also extended support.

In Berhampur, Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) staged demonstrations at various places of Silk City.

Wearing black badges, the doctors led by OMSA president Dr Nirakar Bhatta staged a demonstration in front of city hospital.

He exhorted the West Bengal Chief Minister to hold discussions with the agitating doctors and end the crisis.

For the last two years, OMSA has been demanding that a Bill be brought on the security of doctors and other health service staff as the attacks on them are on the rise.

OMSA has urged all its units in the State to wear black badge.