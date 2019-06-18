Work on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's new building kicks off

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Monday started work for the state-of-the-art office building of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Unit IX area here.

After the demolition of government quarters and acquisition of 4.04 acres for the ambitious project, BMC has started excavation work on the busy Janpath road, officials said.

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to frame strategy to boost investment in city

The iconic high-rise structure will house the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) of the capital.

The ICOMC will be a surveillance and monitoring hub for all kinds of city-based operations, including early warning systems, to make the city future-ready.

The building will have parking facility in the basement, BMC office on the ground floor, ICOMC facility on first and second floors and cafeteria on the third floor.

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation begins fine collection from vendors violating polythene norms

The remaining floors will be also be used for BMC office purpose.

The landscaping around the multi-storey structure will be a fusion of modern architecture with Odissan temple architecture.

A three-floor high atrium will provide a grand entrance to the building. The entry gate will be a combination of temple architecture and sandstone texture.

According to BSCL officials, the project, to be developed on engineering procurement construction (EPC) mode, will be completed within 24 months at a cost of Rs 73 crore.