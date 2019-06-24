Home Cities Bhubaneswar

TNIE organises yoga lessons for railway passengers in Bhubaneswar

The session held in association with East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Odisha circle of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, was was attended by railway volunteers, staff, ECoR officers and a number of passengers. 

Published: 24th June 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Participants performing Yoga at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

Participants performing Yoga at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The New Indian Express (TNIE) organised a yoga session at Bhubaneswar Railway Station here on Sunday to create awareness among passengers about the physical and mental benefits of the ancient practice. 

The session held in association with East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Odisha circle of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, was was attended by railway volunteers, staff, ECoR officers and a number of passengers.

ALSO READ: TNIE organises yoga session for Bhubaneswar's Manorama residents

 The participants practised asanas including Grivachalana, Trikonasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana and Sasangasana.

They also performed Dhyana and Pranayam. A laughter Yoga session was also conducted to de-stress body. 

Instructors from Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, who modulated the session, briefed participants on the benefits of various asanas.

ALSO READ: TNIE employees practice yoga on occasion of fifth International Yoga Day

Sapan Digal, a passenger travelling from Bhubaneswar to Daringbadi who attended the session for a brief period, said he never misses a chance to practice Yoga as it keeps him physically sound and mentally strong.

One of the Yoga instructors Raghunath Reddy said, “Yoga is a therapy in itself. A few minutes of Yoga can help railway passengers travelling long distances get relief from physical stress.”

He said more awareness should be created on the benefits of Yoga.

ECoR officials lauded the efforts of TNIE to promote Yoga through its campaign #YogaForAll. 

“We will extend our support if TNIE organises such campaigns in the future to promote wellness among people,” said Station Director of Bhubaneswar Railway Station Chittaranjan Nayak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga International Yoga Day Yogaforall Bhubaneswar TNIE The New Indian Express
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp