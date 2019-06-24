TNIE organises yoga lessons for railway passengers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The New Indian Express (TNIE) organised a yoga session at Bhubaneswar Railway Station here on Sunday to create awareness among passengers about the physical and mental benefits of the ancient practice.

The session held in association with East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Odisha circle of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, was was attended by railway volunteers, staff, ECoR officers and a number of passengers.

The participants practised asanas including Grivachalana, Trikonasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana and Sasangasana.

They also performed Dhyana and Pranayam. A laughter Yoga session was also conducted to de-stress body.

Instructors from Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, who modulated the session, briefed participants on the benefits of various asanas.

Sapan Digal, a passenger travelling from Bhubaneswar to Daringbadi who attended the session for a brief period, said he never misses a chance to practice Yoga as it keeps him physically sound and mentally strong.

One of the Yoga instructors Raghunath Reddy said, “Yoga is a therapy in itself. A few minutes of Yoga can help railway passengers travelling long distances get relief from physical stress.”

He said more awareness should be created on the benefits of Yoga.

ECoR officials lauded the efforts of TNIE to promote Yoga through its campaign #YogaForAll.

“We will extend our support if TNIE organises such campaigns in the future to promote wellness among people,” said Station Director of Bhubaneswar Railway Station Chittaranjan Nayak.