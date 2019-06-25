TNIE conducts yoga session for Bhubaneswar's RCST students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 500 students of Royal College of Science and Technology (RCST) took part in an hour-long Yoga session here on Monday.

Organised by The New Indian Express on the college premises, the session was modulated by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan.

The participants practised various poses like Utkatasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Kati Chakrasana, among others.

During the session, the Plus II students, who participated in the event, also performed pranayama.

To add some cheerfulness to the event, the instructors also conducted a laughing Yoga session.

Chairman of Royal College of Science and Technology BM Mohanty said all the students and staff were eager to learn.

Director of the college Prashant Nath was also present. The instructors also urged the participants to practice Yoga regularly as it leads to union of mind, soul and body.

“I practice Yoga as it helps in remaining physically fit and maintaining emotional balance and calm,” a Plus II second year student, Ashish Kumar said.

Another student, Banaj Kumar Panda, said he likes to practice Kapalbhati pranayama as it helps to improve concentration.

“Health is wealth and all students should practice Yoga for at least 30 minutes regularly for a focused mind and fit body,” a student, Ayusmita Jena said.