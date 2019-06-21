Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to get 10 million litres water daily by train from Vellore

Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu government had written to Kerala requesting whether it could release 20 lakh litres of water per day.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government plans to transport 10 million litres of water daily by rail from Jolarpettai in Vellore district to meet the water needs of parched Chennai.

Announcing this on Friday, Chief Minister K.Palaniswami welcomed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's offer to supply water to Tamil Nadu.

Vijayan's office had on Thursday offered to supply 20 lakh litres of drinking water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu by train. Palaniswami said the state government had written to Kerala requesting whether it could release 20 lakh litres of water per day.

ALSO READ: 'Thanks for the offer of water but can you fill up Mullaperiyar instead' - TN CM to Pinarayi

While Cholavaram (full capacity 1,081 mcft) and Redhills (full capacity 3,300 mcft) reservoirs that supply water to Chennai have run dry, there is only 1 mcft of water left in Chembarambakkam lake (against a full capacity of 3,645 mcft) and 21 mcft water left in Poondi reservoir (against a full capacity of 3,231 mcft), according to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Chennai Metro).

Earlier, at a meeting that he chaired in the Secretariat to take stock of the water situation in the state, Palaniswami ordered allocation of Rs 200 crore for drinking water schemes in Tamil Nadu. This is in addition to Rs 710 crore allocated earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Chennai Chennai water crisis Water crisis Tamil Nadu water crisis
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp