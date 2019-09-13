Home Cities Chennai

Tearful farewell for Subashri, a warm and friendly 23-year-old with big dreams

A B.Tech Mechatronics graduate from a private college in Chennai, Subashri had written an exam to pursue her higher education in Canada.

Deceased techie Subhasri

Deceased techie Subhasri (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wails rent the street at Nemilichery where visitors paid tribute to techie Subashri, who was killed in an accident on Thursday after a hoarding fell on her. While her family and relatives wept recalling her, her friends remembered how ambitious and talented she was.

“Why did God allow me to put rice with the same hand that lifted you as a newborn?” wept the 85-year-old grandmother of Subashri, as the body of the 23-year-old was placed over a sheet made of coconut leaves. Meanwhile, Subashri’s mother Geetha protested before the body was taken to the crematorium, saying her daughter couldn’t bear the heat.

“What happened to my daughter should not happen to anyone. The guilty should be punished,” were the only words that Subashri’s father Ravi could utter before he broke down.

Lively and ambitious

Subramaniam, a friend of Ravi, said, “Subashri was like a daughter to me and she was very smart. While Ravi and Geetha, the parents of Subashri, were reserved, Subashri was quick to make friends. She even asked me to visit her in Canada once she moved there,” he said.

ALSO READ: After techie death, TN political parties urge workers to shun banners, cut-outs

A B.Tech Mechatronics graduate from a private college in Chennai, Subashri had written an exam to pursue her higher education in Canada. Relatives said that she wanted to settle in Canada and once
she got a job, she wanted her parents to move with her.

“I remember her telling me that she had got an opportunity from two universities in Canada and will be heading there by December once her visa is processed,” added Subramaniam.

Talented and bold

Raj Mohan, a friend from college and work, said that she was one of the reasons why their workspace was lively. Subashri was working in a private company in Kandanchavadi and more than 50 of her office colleagues kept pouring in to pay their last tributes to their dear friend.

“We have work pressures and personal conflicts in the office environment. But once Subashri enters the room, everything would fall in place. She was friendly with everyone and at the same time very bold
and straightforward in her opinions. She was also a certified Zumba trainer and conducted workshops around the city,” said Raj Mohan.

ALSO READ: TN techie death - AIADMK functionary responsible for putting up hoardings booked

Another friend told Express that Subashri was so active that they would tease her about where she got such energy. “She wanted to learn new things and kept educating herself. She would make suggestions only if necessary and interestingly she seemed to know something about everything,” said her friend.

Her office colleagues placed flowers in her cabin in memory of her.

Request for justice

“The city police has installed CCTV cameras everywhere from public funding and it is not right to say that the banners were placed without their knowledge. The FIR section filed against Jayagopal
should be made more severe and section 217 of IPC (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) must be added,” said David Manohar, from Arappor Iyakkam who had come to pay his last respects to Subashri.

ALSO READ: Madras HC rebukes political parties in TN for encouraging banner culture

Meanwhile, even police officers around the house lamented how easily functionaries who place such banners escape from justice. “I am scared that this could happen to me or my family,” said one of them who wished to be anonymous.

Jayagopal booked

S Jayagopal is a former AIADMK councillor and MGR Mandram Assistant Secretary (Kancheepuram East). He had erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce his son’s wedding – an event which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case under Section 4 of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 for installing the hoarding without permission. Police sources said that Jayagopal was informed he was booked and there was no further enquiry.

On Thursday the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing arrested the tanker driver and filed a case against him. A case has been filed against Manoj Yadav, from Bihar, under IPC sections 279
(rash driving), section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 304A (causing death by negligence).

Police said that Shanmuga Graphics and Stickers, which had printed the hoardings for Jayagopal, had remained shut on Friday and they are trying to contact the owner.

Interestingly, the Pallikaranai police said they have not been able to identify where Jayagopal was.

