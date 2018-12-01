DilliChalo farmers' march: Now, government’s turn to tremble

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Jo sarkar nikammi hain, woh sarkar badalna hain (A non-performing govt should be changed),” the slogan roared above the Ranjit Singh flyover as over 35,000 farmers from across India marched from the historic Ramlila ground to Parliament Street, demanding the Centre reversed its “anti-farmer” policies.As the massive rally snaked through the Delhi roads, local residents came out to support the farmers who walked towards Parliament — the seat of democracy where the Winter session commences on December 11.

“Modi tera nash ho. (May wrath befall on Modi)”, a farmer raised a slogan. “Sahi keh rahe ro bhaisahab. Nash ho. (You are right, wrath should befall,” said a resident of LNJP colony. Sonu Kumar, 23, said he could relate to the distress of the farmers. “Jab anaj hi ni rahega toh desh kya khaega, or kya pakaega? (If no crop will get cultivated, what will the country eat and cook?).”

Sonu has been working in Delhi’s small eateries since the age of 10. Over 3,500 police personnel were deployed on the Delhi roads even before the march began on Friday. But, at the Ramlila ground where farmers had congregated with some travelling without train reservations for as long as over 30 hours, the mood was of hope and grit.

Youths from Maharashtra put up a mock fight of whips. “Like we whip a bull on the farm, this is our symbolic act of cracking a whip on the government for neglecting our needs,” said Indrakumar Bharmal, a member of Swabhimani Kisan Sanghatan.Though the major demands were hike in minimum support prices for crops, loan waivers and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, the agriculturists spoke eloquently on other conditions ailing the country — poor employment rates, rising crimes against women and inflation of food prices, among others.

Engineering passout Abhinandan Patil, who works on his parents’ farm, succinctly made his abject situation known. “We are selling tomatoes for `5 a kilo, capsicum for `11 a kilo, and cucumber for `11 a kilo. Imagine the price you are buying it for. Even after an engineering degree, I have no option but to work on the farm to make both ends meet.”

Demonetisation, crony capitalism and privatisation of education were the other running themes of the march. “Modi said the government will bring back black money. What has it done apart from coming up with anti-agrarian policies and lying to the people?” asked Prastha Roy, 69, a farmer from West Bengal’s Bankura district as he stopped to take a break.From a boy as young as eight to farmers in the age group of 70-80, the crowds marched on, barring short breaks of hookah and water.

At the assembly point in Parliament Street, the camaraderie among the farmers showed as they shared food among themselves and offered it to journalists who stopped them for stories and quotes.Sixty-five-year-old Prem Singh Deswal from Haryana’s Panipat encapsulated the essence of the protest in a few words: “Humarey yahan aanae se Dilli hil raha hai. Ab prashasan bhi hilega. (Delhi is shaking ever since we entered the city. Now, the government will tremble too).”