Home Cities Delhi

Amit Shah to give booth management formula to over 12000 booth in charges of Delhi party's unit

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session.

Published: 18th December 2018 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday will give a management formula to over 12,000 booth in charges of the party's Delhi unit at the IGI stadium here in the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The booth in charges are being issued bar-coded identity cards to ensure that they attend event without fail, said party leaders. There are a total of 13,816 polling booths across Delhi and so far over 12,000 booth in charges have been appointed by the party.

READ| BJP president Amit Shah to visit Telangana on December 24 to review poll debacle

The district and lower level booth in charge meetings of the party have been held. It is for the first time that a state-level interaction between the national president and the booth in charges is being organised, said Dharambir Singh, head of booth management department of the Delhi BJP.

"The booth in charges will also be given a chance to put across their suggestions before the party president during the interaction," Singh said.

The party will ensure that booth presidents mandatorily attend the event. The bar-coded identity cards with photographs will be scanned when they will arrive for the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders will also attend the interactive session.

The BJP holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats, including the North East Delhi constituency represented by Tiwari, that it is gearing up to retain in 2019 polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP BJP booth level workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp