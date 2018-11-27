Home Cities Delhi

Chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal: AAP playing victim card, detailed probe needed, says BJP

The MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of an aide of Kejriwal, who, they alleged, facilitated the entry of the man who threw chilli powder on the CM.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP legislators Tuesday sought a detailed probe into the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to unearth a "conspiracy" by the AAP, which, they said, was playing the "victim card".

The MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and demanded the arrest of an aide of Kejriwal, who, they alleged, facilitated the entry of the man who threw chilli powder on the chief minister at the secretariat here.

"It is surprising that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the AAP have not filed a complaint. Do the CMO and the AAP have nothing to do with the safety and security of the chief minister," Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said.

READ HERE | Arvind Kejriwal, AAP breathe fire on BJP after chilli powder attack

Demanding the arrest of an aide of the chief minister, the BJP leader said the aide had allegedly facilitated the entry of the accused, Anil Sharma, into the secretariat.

"The high voltage drama by the AAP in Delhi, smells (like) a conspiracy to play victim card over the issue," Gupta said.

Sharma threw the chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat last week.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the attack as "politically motivated", while asserting that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy in collusion with the Delhi Police to attack the chief minister.

On Monday, MLAs of the Kejriwal-led party had slammed the police and the Centre over the attack in the ongoing Special Session of the Delhi assembly.

READ HERE | Man arrested with live bullet in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Top party leaders, including Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of having a hand in attacks on him in past three years.

Kejriwal himself demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign if he cannot ensure a Delhi chief minister's security.

Gupta alleged there were "discrepancies in the allegations of the Delhi government, Home department minister Satyendar Jain and the AAP, and still the BJP was being targeted over the issue, although police interrogation of Sharma revealed that he had no affiliation with the (BJP) party."

"It is requested that the matter may be taken on top priority to clean the foul air created due to the propaganda of Delhi government and the AAP," he said in a memorandum submitted to Patnaik.

Gupta was accompanied by his party MLAs OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan during the meeting with the police commissioner.

Delhi Police has registered a case into the attack on the chief minister with its Crime Branch probing the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chilli powder attack Arvind Kejriwal AAP victim card Delhi BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp